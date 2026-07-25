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A Brighter Tomorrow for Valery Gonzalez.

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byRory Munoz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carlos Gonzalez

A Brighter Tomorrow for Valery Gonzalez.

Carlos is a fellow coworker who came to the United States on a work visa with one purpose in his heart-to build a better future for his family and to give his 12-year-old daughter the medical care she urgently needs.


Back home, his daughter faces daily challenges that most children her age will never have to imagine. She has been diagnosed with Pectus Excavatum, a condition that effects the shape of her chest and can make breathing and physical activity more difficult over time. In addition to this, she is deaf and non-speaking, living in a world of silence while still carrying the bright spirit of a child who deserves comfort, opportunity, and hope.


Doctors have recommended corrective surgery for her pectus excavatum, and her family also dreams the future treatments that may one day improve her healing and open new ways for her to connect with the world around her. These possibilities bring hope-but they also come with overwhelming financial barriers.


Carlos has made the painful sacrifice of living far from his daughter and family, working long hours in a foreign country while holding onto the hope that every effort he makes will bring her closer to healing. Each day apart weighs heavily on him, but continues forward with quiet strength, driven by love and responsibility.


The emotional and financial burden he carries is immense. He is not only working to provide medical care, but also trying to hold together the hope his daughter's future can still be full of joy, dignity, and opportunity.


This fundraiser is created to support that hope. Every contribution will go toward her medical treatment, surgeries, therapies and the care she needs to live a healthier and more connected life. More than anything, it is a way to bring a father and daughter one step closer to being together again without fear, and toward a future where she can thrive.


Your support-no matter the size-means less distance between a father's sacrifice and a daughter's healing.

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