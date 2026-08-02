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A Brighter, Safer Future: Revitalizing New York's

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPaul Bataille

A Brighter, Safer Future: Revitalizing New York's

Our Mission: Restoring Balance to the Empire State

For too long, the hard-working families, small business owners, and faith communities of New York have felt their voices overshadowed. Decisions made in Albany and City Hall have led to skyrocketing costs of living, rising safety concerns, and heavy burdens on everyday citizens.

New York is a great state, but it needs a course correction. We believe that a stronger conservative presence—rooted in economic freedom, community safety, fiscal responsibility, and parental rights—is exactly what our communities need to thrive again.

Why We Are Raising Funds

This GiveSendGo campaign was launched to fund real, measurable actions to shift the cultural and political landscape of New York. Every dollar raised through this page will be used to promote common-sense conservative principles across our state.

Your generous donations will directly fund:

  1. Petition Promotion & Outreach: Boosting our Change.org petition to reach hundreds of thousands of registered New York voters.
  2. Community Organizing: Hosting local town halls, rallies, and informational workshops to unite conservative New Yorkers.
  3. Educational Materials: Printing flyers, digital advertising, and mailers to expose failed policies and highlight conservative solutions.
  4. Grassroots Infrastructure: Providing volunteers with the tools they need to knock on doors and register new voters.

How You Can Help

Change won’t happen overnight, but it starts when the silent majority decides to stand up and speak out. We cannot do this alone. Here is how you can join our movement today:

  1. Give Financially: Whether it is $5, $50, or $500, every contribution directly funds the fight to take back our state.
  2. Pray for Our Movement: We believe in the power of faith. Please hit the "Pray" button on this page and keep our volunteers and leaders in your prayers.
  3. Share the Link: Copy this GiveSendGo link and share it via text, email, and social media with your friends, family, and neighbors.


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