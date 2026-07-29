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A Brighter Future for a Resilient 15-Year-Old

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAra Love

A Brighter Future for a Resilient 15-Year-Old

Imagine being 15 years old, celebrating your eighth-grade graduation, and realizing you’ve been completely left behind to fend for yourself.

That is the heartbreaking reality for a young man in our community. He was abandoned by his family in a double-wide trailer, left entirely on his own. While the proper authorities were contacted, the systemic gaps in our local area mean situations like this are tragically swept under the rug.

For a while, his grandfather did absolutely everything he could to help. But life has dealt another devastating blow: his grandfather has recently been given only six months to a year to live. Because of his severe illness, he simply cannot provide the physical or long-term care this sweet boy needs.


Despite the incredibly rough upbringing and the hand he has been dealt, this young man possesses a strength of character that is truly inspiring. He is exceptionally responsible, reliable, and mature beyond his years.

Determined to stand on his own two feet, he already works a steady job, balancing the maximum hours legally allowed for a youth his age. He isn't looking for a handout; he is actively trying to build a life for himself. Throughout all of this trauma and upheaval, his attitude has remained incredibly humble. He is profoundly, deeply grateful for every ounce of help, every warm meal, and every kindness the community has shown him.

Initially, our community stepped in with the goal of repairing the trailer he was left in, hoping to fix it up room by room. However, once we got inside, we realized the situation was far worse than we ever anticipated:

  1. The floors are completely falling through.
  2. The home is deeply infested with fleas and rats.
  3. The rats have destroyed the electrical wiring, creating a massive fire hazard.
  4. Black mold is entirely covering the structure, making it a severe health hazard.

Professionals have told us that because of the extensive mold and structural damage, the trailer is entirely unsafe for human habitation. Fixing it would cost far more than the home is worth.

We refuse to let this child's story end here. He has survived so much, yet he continues to push forward with a grateful heart. The community has wrapped its arms around him to ensure he is fed, clothed, and supported, but now we need to secure his future.

Instead of pouring money into a toxic, unlivable trailer, we are raising funds to provide him with a safe, clean, and permanent place to live. Our goal is to raise enough money to:

  1. Purchase a small piece of land.
  2. Secure either a small, one-bedroom mobile home or a reliable camper.


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