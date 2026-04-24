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A Bridge to Start Again and keep helping

GoalQ 500,000 GTQ
RaisedQ 0 GTQ

Fundraiser created byJosue Cospin

A Bridge to Start Again and keep helping

I never imagined I would reach a point where I would need to ask for help like this, but today I do so with humility and hope.

I have always been a responsible person with my finances. Like anyone else, I’ve had ups and downs, but for many years I was able to maintain stability and honor my responsibilities. I worked for over 11 years at the same company, where I built a stable career through hard work and dedication.

During that time, I took out a loan to begin building my home, an important dream for my family. When I was laid off from that job, I used my severance pay to continue the construction, believing I was investing in a better future for us.

Throughout my life, I have also tried to help others whenever I could. I have supported my mother, my siblings, friends, and others during difficult times. Giving, sharing, and helping those in need has always been part of who I am. I’ve even rescued and cared for abandoned animals because I believe that helping, in any form, matters.

For a long time, all of this was sustainable.

Then I accepted a new job opportunity that promised growth and nearly double the income I had before. Trusting that opportunity, I maintained my financial commitments and continued supporting my responsibilities. But the reality turned out very differently. I ended up earning less than half of what was expected.

That changed everything.

Expenses began to pile up, I stepped in to help my brother during a difficult time, and little by little, credit card balances and debt started getting out of control. Something I had always managed carefully became a burden too heavy to carry alone.

Today, my debt has reached approximately Q300,000.

I made the difficult decision to leave that job and focus on finding a new opportunity within my professional experience so I can regain stability. My goal is to rebuild through my own work and effort. One day, I also hope to open my own coffee shop and build my own coffee brand, something I’ve always been passionate about.

I am also the father of a one-year-old baby, and my greatest priority right now is making sure she has food, security, and stability while I work to rebuild our future.

That is why I am starting this fundraiser.

I am not looking to depend on anyone or live off the help of others. I simply need a bridge — a chance to breathe, reorganize, and recover from this difficult season. My initial goal is to raise between Q45,000 and Q50,000 (USD 6,500), about 10% of my total debt, to reduce the most urgent pressure and give me the time I need to get back on my feet.

If you choose to help, please know that I will receive it with deep gratitude and with the commitment to keep fighting for my family and our future.

And if you’re unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your understanding, and for any support you can give.

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