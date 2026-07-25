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A Bridge to My New Beginning

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byChanel Conley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chanel Conley

A Bridge to My New Beginning

Hello,

My name is Chanel, and I'm a mother and a grandmother asking for help thru a difficult time in life. If you're taking the time to read my story, thank you!


I'm raising funds to help me complete my move into stable housing while I continue rebuilding my life and searching for employment. I have faith and know that "I can do all things thru Christ who strengthens me" Philippians 4:13.


Your generosity will help cover:

• Remaining July rent and August through the end of my lease which is August 31st.

• Electric bills

• Rental application fees & 1st month rent

• Security deposit for new housing

• Moving expenses (truck and moving help)


Every dollar will go directly toward helping me complete this move and take the next steps toward stability in a new place to call home.


Over the past year, life changed in ways I couldn't have anticipated. I experienced financial setbacks while trying to rebuild my income, and at the same time, my focus unexpectedly shifted to helping care for my 77 yr old mother during serious health challenges that took a lot of months to get answers to and was there to support her thru all the uncertainty. Like many people, I kept believing I could catch up on my own, but the reality is that I need a helping hand as I work to get through this transition.


I invested what little I had into trying to build an online business because I wanted to be my own boss. I put that on hold and when it became clear it wasn't financially possible to continue, I made the difficult decision to close the store and recovered a small refund. I truly tried every avenue before asking for help. This campaign isn't my first option—it's simply the next step in rebuilding.


One unexpected blessing has already come my way. My apartment complex confirmed they will not file an eviction because I gave proper notice and my apartment has already been rented to someone else after I move. That lifted a tremendous burden from my shoulders and gave me the opportunity to finish this chapter with dignity. Glory to God!


I'm actively searching for employment, continuing to move forward one day at a time, and doing everything I can to improve my situation. I'm not looking for someone to rescue me. I'm asking for help building a bridge to the next chapter of my life.


If you're unable to give financially, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.


Whether you're able to give financially, share my campaign, or simply keep me in your prayers, every act of kindness means more than I can express. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me build a bridge toward a more stable future.


With gratitude,

Chanel 💜

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