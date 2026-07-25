A Bridge for Our Family: Medical, Home, & Healing

To my friends, family, and community,





If you know me, you know I am usually the one doing everything in my power to keep our household standing strong. But right now, we have hit a wall, and I have to humbly ask for a community shield.





Since December, when Cindy first fell ill, Bryan and I have fought hard to carry everything privately. We have been quietly and carefully making ends meet. Cindy was just hospitalized again and will be discharging this Friday. Because she requires around-the-clock care, Bryan has had to miss significant time at work to help manage these crises.





This loss of income, combined with the out-of-pocket cost of daily caregiving , means our careful balancing act has broken down.





We are not looking for a permanent handout. We are simply asking for a 4-to-6 week bridge to help us catch up and survive this immediate wave until our funds stabilize.





Exactly what your support will be used for:





Household & Care Essentials: Because we do not qualify for assistance, we pay completely out of pocket for all of Cindy's daily care. The cost of daily incontinence supplies (pull-ons, bed pads, wipes) combined with the laundry and cleaning supplies required to manage her care has become a massive, silent financial drain. We desperately need help stocking these basics, along with standard groceries to feed the household.





Cindy’s Medical Discharge: Covering the immediate costs, supplies, and medications required to safely bring her home and care for her this Friday.





Keeping the Lights On: Helping us cover the past-due utility bills that were pushed aside while dealing with the medical emergencies.





It is incredibly difficult to be in a position where you have to ask for help, but I know that YHWH provides through the hands and hearts of His people. If you are able to help us build this bridge, whether through a donation, prayers or by sharing this page, our gratitude will be eternal.





Thank you for standing in the gap with us.