A Bridge Back to Standing on My Own

If you know me, you know this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.





I've always believed that if you need something, you work for it. I've worked since I was old enough to work...even before I turned 18, I was working for a tree company for cash. As soon as I was old enough, I went into manufacturing because I had become a young father and needed to provide insurance and income for my daughter. I later fought for and was awarded full custody of my oldest daughter, and from that point on, providing for my family wasn't optional...it became my purpose. I've went on to have three daughters which I've been very blessed to have.





I've made mistakes in my younger years, and I'm not proud of every decision I've ever made. But I am proud of the man those experiences helped shape. For nearly 30 years, I've worked hard, tried to do right by people, and helped others whenever I could. I've always believed that when someone is struggling, if you're able to help, you should.





That's why writing this is so difficult.





This is the longest I've been unemployed since I was about 16 years old. When I lost my job, I truly believed I'd be back to work quickly because of my work history and experience. Instead, I've submitted well over 100 applications throughout Burke County and the surrounding counties, interviewed wherever I could, and picked up tractor side jobs whenever they came along. I've done everything I know to do to keep moving forward.





The good news is that it finally looks like I've caught a break. I've accepted a job offer and am waiting for the background check and pre-employment process to be completed. I'm confident those will go smoothly.





The problem is making it from here to that first paycheck. But even then this whole is going to be really difficult to dig out of on my own.





Over the past several months, I've fallen behind on my mortgage, my truck payment, my tractor payment, and other bills. My credit cards are maxed out, and I've reached a place I never imagined I'd find myself. The weight of trying to hold everything together has been overwhelming.





Even through all of this, I've still tried to help others whenever I could. That's just who I am. I've always wanted to be the person people could count on.





Now I'm the one asking for help.





There are people depending on me, and there are animals depending on me. No matter how hard things have become, I've done everything I can to make sure they don't go without. But I've reached a point where determination and hard work alone can't immediately fix what's already fallen behind.





I believe in God. I believe in prayer. And I also believe that sometimes God answers prayers through the kindness of other people.





If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would help bridge the gap until I can get back on my feet and begin catching up on the responsibilities I've always taken pride in handling myself. If you're not in a position to give, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and simply sharing this fundraiser mean more than you know.





I'm not asking anyone to carry me. I'm simply asking for a bridge back to standing on my own.





My hope is that one day I'll be back in a position where I can pay this kindness forward again. I've always tried to be someone others could count on, and I look forward to the day I can once again help someone else who's facing a difficult season.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your positive messages, prayers, your encouragement, and for believing in me during one of the hardest chapters of my life.





Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep me and my family in your prayers, I'm grateful.

I hope that before long I'll be back on my feet and in a position to do what I've always tried to do...help someone else who needs it.