A Blessing for an Angel of a Woman

The Mother of my Child. The Angel that God sent me, Sarah Hope. And so many admirable character traits about herself, selflessness being her most prominent. We've had one heck of a ride these past two years but still coming on the other side loving each other and God even more for it. My goal is in hopes of helping her pay off half of her car since the car note is still $18,000. She just relies so heavily on it being a mother of three boys and helping take care of her grandmother 30 minutes away. This woman has been through 5 really traumatic miscarriages in just two years. If I could just alleviate one headache in her life for her this would be the one. It's her only problematic situation but only because she was in a corner, either no car with kids or get put on payments. We've all had our back against the wall a time or two, and not because we were bad people. Thank you for any prayers or donations for this special lady.