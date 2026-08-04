A Blessed Woman That Will Never Give Up 🙌🏽 Faith

Life wasn’t never meant to do it all alone. I believe God put us here to love and help one another. Life has taken an unexpected turn for me and I refuse to give up. I’ve always been a believer in the power of God’s word and I know that I wasn’t brought this far to be left now. I’m facing financial hardship due to a legal burden involving my 30 year old daughter that’s suffering from mental health issues. This situation has turned my life upside down within a matter of minutes and now I’m dealing with the aftermath. I’ll be forever grateful for any help I can receive. Thank you all for your love and support. I love you people of the world 😘