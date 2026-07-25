A big move

We are a family of 5, who are looking to relocate from Florida to Georgia. The cost of living here has skyrocketed over the last few years and we can no-longer afford to stay in Florida. We were offered a job that has great pay with an affordable living area close by, but our dilemma is the funds towards a place to stay in the mean time. We are not the type of people to ask for help with anything, so just know that we are not taking advantage or asking for a hand out in anyway. We just need a little help. We have a 1 year old baby girl and 2 boys who are ages 9 and 11 year old. Every cent of the money that is donated will be used towards Food, gas and a temp. place to stay.