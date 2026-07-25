A Bible for Everyone! Kenya

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. This is our humble church in rural Kenya, Africa. We may not have a beautiful building, musical instruments, comfortable seats, or even enough Bibles for our members, but every week we gather with joyful hearts to worship God.





Children, youth, and adults come faithfully, eager to hear His Word and grow in their faith. Many of our members share a single Bible, while others have none at all. Our worship is led by voices because we have no instruments. Yet our love for Christ continues to grow, and we believe that God is using this small church to bring hope to our community.





We kindly ask you to remember us in your prayers. If God places it on your heart, your support through Bibles, worship instruments, children's ministry materials, or any other assistance would make a lasting difference. Every gift, no matter how small, will help us continue sharing the Gospel and raising the next generation to know and love Jesus. Thank you for standing with us.





May God richly bless you for your kindness and generosity. "Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth." — 1 John 3:18 For





100 Bibles costing approximately $8 each our mission goal = $800