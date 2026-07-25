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A Better Website, a Bigger Impact!

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$3,323 USD

Fundraiser created byJasmine Jimenez

A Better Website, a Bigger Impact!

Help us create a faster, more accessible, and inspiring online home for our community.

With 2026 being the USA's 250th anniversary — we are reminded of the principles that helped shape this country: liberty, faith God, courage, individual rights, and the power of ordinary people coming together to create meaningful change. BBHB continues to practice these principals by staying true to our Mission:

Blessed By His Blood Cooperative is a community of equally-vested members who believe that Medical Freedom is a God-given-right, having access to genetically unmodified blood during time of need is a vital part of health autonomy, and who covenantally agree to help one another through volunteer blood donations as those needs arise within the BBHB cooperative. We serve as a resource, connecting patients with donors. BBHB is a philanthropic entity modeled after John 15:13 ….

“Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

What we are doing is not easy, but it is necessary.

Over the past year, our organization has experienced incredible growth as well as push back at very high levels of government. As Americans we have the right to choose what we put into our bodies, and every day those rights are being taken from us. You may not notice it until it applies to you directly, but you can read the many testimonials of our members who have gone to battle to ensure they received a blood transfusion from a trustworthy donor.

Together, we have supported legislative efforts across multiple states, built relationships with lawmakers and advocacy groups, expanded our national membership, and helped bring awareness to issues affecting patients and families across the country…and we are only getting started.


Without our health, nothing else seems important. We must protect medical freedom.

As we prepare for the 2027 legislative cycle and continue building a true nationwide grassroots network, one of our most important priorities is creating a stronger and more effective digital presence. We must have a website that representatives, supporters, and members can visit and take away detailed information to keep moving each state towards passing the bills that support medical freedom.

 

We are raising funds to continue improving our website—automating workflows and clarifying public communications. We are working towards:


  1. providing real-time legislative updates,
  2. organizing state-by-state advocacy efforts,
  3. recruiting and mobilizing volunteers,
  4. improving member communication,
  5. expanding educational resources,
  6. coordinating email and SMS alerts,
  7. and giving supporters better tools to engage directly in the legislative process.


No donation is too small. Every contribution helps.

These updates are critical to the future growth and effectiveness of BBHB. We rely heavily on the generosity and support of the people who believe in our mission. That is why we are asking our members and supporters to consider making a donation to help offset the costs associated with building out our new website features.


It is not up to someone else, it is up to us. 

As we celebrate America's 250th this year, we also celebrate the freedom to advocate, organize, speak openly, and work together to protect God's sacred design for our blood and bodies, not only for all of us, but also for the generations to come. We must participate in laying the foundation for medical freedom across our nation.


Updates are scheduled for this summer!

Support our effort by making a donation that will be earmarked for website development. You will be able to watch our progress as we push updates live over the next few months. Together, we are building something that matters.


Thank you for believing in our mission and for continuing to stand with us,


- Your Blessed By His Blood Team

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