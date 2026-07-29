A better future

To whom it may concern,





I am writing to request assistance in securing stable housing as I prepare to begin a culinary arts program this summer. After years of working various jobs across multiple industries, I am finally able to return to school to pursue my dream of becoming a chef. However, I am currently facing a housing challenge that may impact my ability to succeed.





I recently moved to the city and am working part-time as an event server. While I am currently couchsurfing, I must vacate my current living arrangement by the end of June. My 11-week culinary program is scheduled to begin the third week of July. I am seeking support to cover my rent during this specific period to ensure I have a stable place to stay while I focus on my studies.





Although I can manage my food and basic necessities through my current employment, the cost of short-term rent is a hurdle I cannot overcome alone. Having a secure residence will allow me to dedicate my full attention to my training and complete the program successfully.





Thank you for your time and for considering my request. I am deeply grateful for any assistance or resources you can provide during this transition as I work toward building a career in the culinary industry.





Sincerely,





Barbara



