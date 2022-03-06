A beloved grandmother lost to cancer.

Valerie Weber, a gifted artist and beloved grandmother, is nearing the end of her life, and her family is trying to cover her medical and funeral expenses. This is a difficult time for her loved ones, especially her husband, who is carrying a heavy emotional and financial burden. Even a small share can help this story reach more people who might be able to support. Please consider sharing or donating. Thank you.









https://www.gofundme.com/f/peace-for-valerie-weber/cl/s?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp20_t1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_US&attribution_id=sl%3A278a7ab2-1d3e-4a1e-8361-24bfdf825b06&ts=1785248459