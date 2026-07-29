A 63 Year Old Female Friend Near Homelessness

﻿﻿﻿﻿I couldn't let my 63 year old female friend go homeless during the winter months

Keep praying and keeping the faith...good things will land in your lap just like this site did for me... My name is Thomas...I have a very good friend who has been going through some very rough financial difficulties over the last several months...and because of those circumstances...I was her only hope to keep up with some of her needs...such as bills...food... keeping the dog and two cats with what they need...etc...etc... And now...I am completely financially drained myself...And to that...I will be taking a certain percentage of what is donated to the campaign...we also both agreed and plan on giving 10% to the "GiveSendGo" platform as it truly was a miracle it landed out of nowhere in our laps...especially if the full request is met. I will try to sum up some of the reasons for making the campaign without drawing it out too much...We are both aware that everybody here has their own financial dilemmas...Good luck to everybody...and I look forward to helping out in the future whenever possible...we are here not only due to the last several months of difficulties...but at the same time our hopes of getting back to at least "above water" could be as soon as this summer... that being said...as stated...my friend is a 63 year old female...who has a heart of gold and is a good person...but she lives off a monthly SS check...as do I... so after paying her monthly household bills she is pretty much out of money... part of the financial problems was that she had a part time job that basically went away a while back... as such...the income that would keep her above water before the next SS check has disappeared... and after a few months...this is when I had to step in and help out....I have a part time job that helps me out...but during the recent winter months...it was very slow this year... I ended up tapping out all my credit cards...and draining any extra/saved funds I had...which now is causing several phone calls a day from those I owe...the infamous debt collectors... And a brand new month is less than a few weeks away...which means all the bills for both of us will be due again...She has also come close several times to where she almost had her electric shut off... I always had hope that things would turn around quickly and it would get better...but never quite did...although I do hope to see it getting better in the next couple of months... She does have a new job coming up...but doesn't start until mid June...so how we plan on making our way until then is why we are here... I didn't want this to be this long...but I thought some background was needed...and to make sure that the suspicion of bad spending habits...drugs...gambling or misuse of funds was never the reason for the predicament we are in...we are both without any family help or contact at all...which is sad but true... she has tried other avenues of charity...but to no avail...and of course the high cost of everything...food...gas...etc etc has not helped the situation. I know though faith and time things will get better...but due to the last several months we are both in dire straits right now... I just couldn't let a 63 year old woman go homeless during the winter months.. So in closing...I would like to thank "GiveSendGo" for the use of their platform to hopefully help us out... and to anybody who donates any amount to our campaign... I will say...it is more appreciated than you will ever know....and Thank You immensely for your kindness... nothing but prayers to all that participate...and everybody else who on this platform...

Also...nothing but love and gratitude from myself and very thankful friend...

And by all means...please don't hesitate to let others know and share this campaign...

More thanks in advance for any and all help...

Prayers are more than welcome and appreciated...

And no matter what...keep the faith...keep praying and stay blessed...

🙏🙏🙏







