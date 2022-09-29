Help Zion Get A Service Dog

This is a campaign to raise money for our 6-year-old son, Zion Watkins, to get a service dog. Zion has had a uniquely intense medical childhood after being born at just 24 weeks, which has left him needing additional support as he grows. He was recently diagnosed with autism, is non-speaking, has adrenal insufficiency, occasional hypoglycemic seizures, and anxiety in certain social settings. Getting him a highly trained dog from Aspen Service Dogs in Edmonton, AB could allow him to better:

- detect low blood sugar, reduce the risk of seizures, and gives us the awareness to give emergency medication

- reduce anxiety during his regular doctor's appointments, bloodwork, therapy sessions and unexpected changes in daily life



- attend church, school, family gatherings, and events

- remain calm when experiencing sensory overload or meltdowns

- reduce risk of running away, or not returning when called

- be able to sleep at night after his regular health check wakings

- help communicate his needs to those who don’t understand him





We really appreciate that you are considering helping Zion, and our whole family, by donating. Your donation will help cover costs for several important areas:

- a professionally-trained and government-qualified service dog, bred and trained specifically to serve Zion

- all 2 years of dog training and initial fees

- dog trainer expenses

- travel expenses for Zion's family to go to Edmonton for one week of in-person training

- expenses for Zion's dog trainer to come to BC and stay for one-week in-home training

- ongoing dog expenses/house accommodations

Specifically, the dog is $30,000 and total travel expenses (Watkins family, dog, and dog trainer) are an estimated $15,000. Anything raised over that will be used toward associated expenses or for Zion directly. For larger donation amounts over $500, please message Chelsea on how to receive a tax deduction.





Thank you for any way that you are able to help! We can’t say enough how thankful we are for your support in helping get Zion this very valuable companion. God has been so faithful to Zi, and we are beyond thrilled to see His goodness yet again in Zion's life as he gets placed with such a special dog and friend!

The Watkins Family