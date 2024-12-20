Urgently need help for Ruby

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $4,940
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Wise
Please Support Joseph, Ruby and Lucas During Their Medical Crisis. The Wise family has recently been faced with an unexpected medical emergency that has turned their world upside down. As many of you know the Asheville, NC area suffered catastrophic devastation from Hurricane Helene. Joseph, Ruby and Lucas live on the outskirts of Asheville in the town of Leicester. As Hurricane Helene was just beginning to unleash its destruction, disaster struck their family as Ruby was hit by a pickup truck while on the side of the road near her vehicle. She spent several days in Mission Hospital as the storm raged and then left its wake of destruction. However, since the entire region was fighting for their lives Ruby received little necessary care. Thankfully, by the Grace of God she was evacuated to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem and is now receiving the care she needs. However, Ruby is in critical condition and her fight is just beginning. Please be in prayer for Ruby, her husband Joseph and their beautiful little boy Lucas. As they focus on healing and supporting each other, they are also facing mounting medical expenses and daily costs of living. Joseph is staying in a hotel near the hospital to be by her side and Lucas is still in the midst of the devastation with his aunt and grandmother. Your contribution, no matter the size, will help relieve their financial burden during this challenging time. Let’s come together as a community to support this wonderful family and show them they are not alone. Please donate if you can, and share this page to spread the word. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. May God bless you all richly.
Sending thoughts and prayers!!
Prov3:5,6
Stay strong I’ll be praying for you, sending lots of love
Stay strong and know you are surrounded by love.
Continuing to pray for all of you!!
Love you guys! Lean on Jesus.
Praying that God have mercy of Ruby and her family.
So sorry that you and your family are going through all this. To God be the glory!
May she get well and in full recovery in Jesus name
We hope you get better soon. Sending prayers and love! We miss you!
We love you and we hope you recover very soon!
Praying for your daughter-in-law and the whole family in this difficult time that the Lord would provide and restore. God bless!
Prayers
December 20th, 2024
Dear Friends,
I am sorry that it has been so long since I have updated..The Lord has done much in these circumstances. Ruby has recovered in many ways although she is still in the hospital. She is getting stronger everyday however she needs to get stronger still before she can do the physical therapy necessary to attempt to walk again. For the foreseeable future they are going to need a minivan that is wheelchair accessible. The cost of even a used one is at least 30,000. Please help if you are able and share this with.any who may be able to. Be persistent in prayer and may God bless you.
October 15th, 2024
Ruby went through surgery both Friday and Monday. The surgeon said that it went as well as they had hoped. Today her lungs are strong enough to breathe on her own; She is awake and speaking. Of course her first concern was Lucas! God is such a good father and He cares for all of His children. Ruby's progress is evidence of His goodness however she has a long way to go till full recovery. She is in great pain and will have a long rehabilitation process as well as potentially a future surgery. Please continue to support in anyway possible but especially in prayer. We have seen answered prayers daily! God is gracious and is not far off but inclines His ear to the cries of those who love Him. God bless you all!
October 11th, 2024
Please pray that the Lord will make conditions favorable for success and that He will direct the surgical team as they work to restore Ruby to health. Please pray for peace for both her and the family. Our God is mighty and is able to do all things. Let us trust in Him.
October 7th, 2024
Please pray for the surgery this morning.
The amazing team at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital has stabilized Ruby enough that they are now ready to perform the surgery she desperately needs. However, this is a long complicated surgery and is not without an inestimable amount of risk. Please pray without ceasing all day tomorrow as the surgery is likely to take all day and starts early in the morning. Pray that the Lord will guide the hearts, minds and hands of the entire surgical team. Pray that Ruby will be strong and withstand all that is being done. Pray for family that they will have peace that surpasses understanding. Pray for complete success.
This surgery was supposed to happen on Monday however an unexpected complication prevented this from taking place. She is heading to surgery now and though it is less than ideal for them to have had to wait this long please pray that the conditions will be favorable for complete recovery for Ruby. We know that despite circumstances our Lord is mighty and that He makes a way where there is no way so please pray that we would all be faithful and trust in Him as He works through many means including the hands of the surgical team to restore Ruby to full health. God bless you all and thank you for your prayers and support!
