Urgently need help for Ruby

Please Support Joseph, Ruby and Lucas During Their Medical Crisis. The Wise family has recently been faced with an unexpected medical emergency that has turned their world upside down. As many of you know the Asheville, NC area suffered catastrophic devastation from Hurricane Helene. Joseph, Ruby and Lucas live on the outskirts of Asheville in the town of Leicester. As Hurricane Helene was just beginning to unleash its destruction, disaster struck their family as Ruby was hit by a pickup truck while on the side of the road near her vehicle. She spent several days in Mission Hospital as the storm raged and then left its wake of destruction. However, since the entire region was fighting for their lives Ruby received little necessary care. Thankfully, by the Grace of God she was evacuated to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem and is now receiving the care she needs. However, Ruby is in critical condition and her fight is just beginning. Please be in prayer for Ruby, her husband Joseph and their beautiful little boy Lucas. As they focus on healing and supporting each other, they are also facing mounting medical expenses and daily costs of living. Joseph is staying in a hotel near the hospital to be by her side and Lucas is still in the midst of the devastation with his aunt and grandmother. Your contribution, no matter the size, will help relieve their financial burden during this challenging time. Let’s come together as a community to support this wonderful family and show them they are not alone. Please donate if you can, and share this page to spread the word. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. May God bless you all richly.