Supporting Zeb and Kelly

In 2021, at just 34 years old, Zeb was diagnosed with colon cancer. This diagnosis was rare for someone his age, as most research on the disease focused on people twice his age. Despite the odds, Zeb underwent treatment and triumphed over the cancer, entering remission for almost two years with all scans coming back clear. We thought he was in the clear until a scan in 2023 revealed spots on his lungs, signaling that the cancer had spread. He was then diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Since then, Zeb has undergone various treatments, clinical trials, and multiple medications, all while fighting with incredible strength, supported by his warrior woman, Kelly.

Though Zeb fought hard, the cancer has caused numerous complications. In late November, he entered hospice care, as no further treatments were available and his condition showed no signs of improvement. Recently, his condition worsened, and after several days of being unable to keep anything down, he was moved to HOCK House, an extension of the hospice hospital. The doctors have stated that surgery is no longer an option, even if there is a blockage. Zeb will remain under the hospital’s care and will not be able to return home.

Since October, Zeb has been unable to work, and his disability claim has not yet been approved. Meanwhile, Kelly has been working tirelessly to care for Zeb while also managing their home, pets, and everything else in between. She has decided to take time off from work to spend the remaining days together, focusing on being Zeb’s primary caregiver.

At this time, they need support. First and foremost, your prayers, positive thoughts, and well-wishes are deeply appreciated. Additionally, any financial contributions you can make to assist with rent, car payments, gas, insurance, utilities, hospital bills, groceries, and daily necessities would be a tremendous help and blessing during this difficult time.