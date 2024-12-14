Campaign Image

Supporting Zeb and Kelly

 USD $4,780

In 2021, at just 34 years old, Zeb was diagnosed with colon cancer. This diagnosis was rare for someone his age, as most research on the disease focused on people twice his age. Despite the odds, Zeb underwent treatment and triumphed over the cancer, entering remission for almost two years with all scans coming back clear. We thought he was in the clear until a scan in 2023 revealed spots on his lungs, signaling that the cancer had spread. He was then diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Since then, Zeb has undergone various treatments, clinical trials, and multiple medications, all while fighting with incredible strength, supported by his warrior woman, Kelly.

Though Zeb fought hard, the cancer has caused numerous complications. In late November, he entered hospice care, as no further treatments were available and his condition showed no signs of improvement. Recently, his condition worsened, and after several days of being unable to keep anything down, he was moved to HOCK House, an extension of the hospice hospital. The doctors have stated that surgery is no longer an option, even if there is a blockage. Zeb will remain under the hospital’s care and will not be able to return home.

Since October, Zeb has been unable to work, and his disability claim has not yet been approved. Meanwhile, Kelly has been working tirelessly to care for Zeb while also managing their home, pets, and everything else in between. She has decided to take time off from work to spend the remaining days together, focusing on being Zeb’s primary caregiver.

At this time, they need support. First and foremost, your prayers, positive thoughts, and well-wishes are deeply appreciated. Additionally, any financial contributions you can make to assist with rent, car payments, gas, insurance, utilities, hospital bills, groceries, and daily necessities would be a tremendous help and blessing during this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Pedro Martinez
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Connor Strapp
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

So sorry to hear about Zeb’s passing. Prayers sent y’all’s way

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Andrew Questell
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

So sorry for your loss Kelly. God bless you during this difficult time.

Tami Morrison
$ 40.00 USD
15 days ago

I'm so very sorry. You are in our prayers 💛

Amanda Combs
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for you honey. My heart is so sad for you! Love to you always. I’m here if you need me!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Morgan shelton
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

I'm so sorry for everything you are going through. Sending lots of love to you. Hope this helps.

Lydena Goossens
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Love you, cousin.

Deb Reeves Larson
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Kelly - I hope this helps. Thinking of you and praying for you 2. Love, Deb

Sarah and Brittani
$ 60.00 USD
23 days ago

Dale and Nicole
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Jackie Merrigan
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Sister in Christ
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Thinking of you both and sending all the love. So glad you have been able to make the most of the time together, and here to support you as you enter this next phase. Love you!

Don and Valli
$ 105.00 USD
26 days ago

Amanda Kearns
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Ashley Shelley
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Sending love, light, and the BIGGEST HUG!

bettie McKemie Hill
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Pulling hard for you. Sending prayers and love.

