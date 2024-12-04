A Bible for the Zay People

Dear Friends and Family,

We are writing to you with a request that is very personal to our family, and we hope it will capture your hearts as well. In just five months, an extraordinary event is set to take place in Ethiopia, one that carries the power to transform the future of the Zay people—people we hold dear as part of our extended family. We ask for your prayers and financial support to help make this historic day a reality.





Our journey with the Zay people began in 2010 when we welcomed Tizita and Garrett into our lives through adoption. In the midst of that miraculous journey, we discovered their roots in the Zay community, an unreached people group living on the islands of Lake Ziway in central Ethiopia. This revelation ignited in us a passionate calling: to share the gospel with this beautiful but often overlooked people group. Two years later, we adopted Lemi, who is also from the Zay People. Our hearts have been woven into the fabric of this community through numerous visits, enduring relationships, fervent prayers, and trusting God to open doors to His message.





With the generous support of friends and family like you through the years, we have been able to make tangible differences in the lives of the Zay people:





- Five clean water wells have been installed, bringing life and health to their community.

- Solar-powered lights now illuminate homes, breaking the darkness that once enveloped their nights.

- We have sponsored 130 children at a local school, offering hope for a brighter future.

- Two homes for widows have been built, providing security and sustainability.

- We support 12 dedicated church planters who are tirelessly spreading the gospel around Lake Ziway.

- We have established three public churches and two house churches, creating spaces for worship and community.





But the most important news that has rocked our world is this: the translation of the Bible into the Zay language, Zienia. In 2014, Wycliffe Bible Translators embarked on this mission, and this year, we received one of the first test copies of the New Testament in their language. The significance of this moment is beyond words. The Zay people will soon have access to God’s Word in their own tongue—a gift that will ignite spiritual transformation for generations to come.

Beyond the spiritual dimension, this translation has granted the Zay people something they have long lacked: an official written language. For too long, they were considered invisible in the eyes of the Ethiopian government. This monumental change—official recognition of their identity within the nation—has come as a direct result of integrating the gospel into their lives.





Mark your calendars: June 14-15, 2025, will be the recognition ceremony for the Zay language—a day we have fervently prayed for, and we aspire to make it as impactful as possible.





This is where we urgently need your help. We’re seeking your support to fund essential efforts that will celebrate this historic milestone:





- Printing 5,000 copies of the Zay New Testament ($7/copy) for distribution ($35,000).

- Producing solar-powered audio players so individuals can listen to the Scriptures in their own language. (Already Funded)

- Providing 15 projection kits to showcase the Jesus Film in Zienia. ($15,000)

- Creating a Bible curriculum for the school we support, helping children grow in the Word.

- Replacing solar lights for every Zay household—many of the originals have worn out. ($9,000 for 300 units)

- Funding a community celebration day that will include all Zay people, regardless of their faith. ($5,000)

- Traveling as a family to be present and celebrate this milestone with our extended family—a unique opportunity to share the gospel. (Already Funded)

- Supporting 30 new church planters committed to spreading Jesus’s message over the next two years.

The total cost for these efforts is between $60,000 and $70,000. We recognize this is a significant ask, but we believe the eternal impact of this day will resonate throughout history. We have witnessed God provide for this mission in ways we could hardly have imagined, and we trust in His continued provision.





In September, David and Mendy had the incredible privilege of witnessing 289 Zay people baptized, a profound testament of God’s active presence in this community. We also received news the first week of January 2025 that 250 more believers were baptized in this community. As we look ahead to the upcoming recognition day, we can barely contain our excitement for the Zay people as they prepare to hold the Bible in their hands for the very first time in their own language.





We ask you, will you join us in this mission? Your financial support, no matter the size, will help create an enduring impact on this day and throughout our ministry. Above all, please join us in praying fervently for the Zay people as they embrace the gospel and deepen their faith. Thank you for being an essential part of this incredible journey with us. We cannot do this without you. We look forward to keeping each of you updated on this life-changing journey over the next few months, continually amazed by our Savior.

Love loud… risk often… hope always,

David and Mendy Henderson and Family