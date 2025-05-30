Remembering Our Beloved Son

Our dearest son, taken from us too soon.

We are devastated by the tragic loss of our 25-year-old son, Zane, who was taken from us too soon. He was a remarkable young man, with a brilliant mind and a kind heart. He graduated from the University of Washington with honors and was on the dean's list, and he loved nothing more than sharing his knowledge with others.

He leaves behind his loving family, including his parents, his grandparents, great grandmother, and his three sisters, who are all heartbroken by his loss. We are not only grieving the loss of our son, but also the unfulfilled potential of his life. He had so much to give, and his passing has left a gaping hole in our lives.

We are reaching out to our community for help in covering the costs of our son's afterlife expenses and finalizing his personal financial affairs. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us to ensure that our son's memory is honored and that his legacy lives on.

We are grateful for your support and generosity during this difficult time. Thank you for considering our campaign.

