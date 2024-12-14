Help Zak and Lisa Get Married🎉

Friends, family, and generous souls,

You might have heard that our friends Zak and Lisa are tying the knot! And SURPRISE! they have decided to celebrate it amongst their Patriot family this coming March at Las Vegas GART. However, as many of you know, weddings can be quite the financial challenge.

Here's where you come in! Zak and Lisa are looking to create a memorable day filled with joy, surrounded by those they love, but they could use a little help to make it happen. They're aiming for a simple, yet beautiful ceremony with friends and family.

How You Can Help:

Any Donation Counts: Even a small contribution can go a long way towards covering costs like the venue, flying in family, or even the little extras that make a wedding special.

Wedding Wishes: If you can't donate financially, your well-wishes and sharing this campaign would mean the world to them!





Why GiveSendGo?

We chose GiveSendGo because it's a platform that aligns with our values and feel this will be far more beneficial than a traditional registry, as it will allow Zak and Lisa to have their closest family AND celebrate with the GART audience.

Let's rally around Zak and Lisa and show them just how much love and support they have as they start this new chapter. Every bit helps, and every share spreads the love further!

Donate Now to be part of their magical day!

Thank you for your support, your love, and for being part of this beautiful journey with Zak and Lisa!

With gratitude,

Brad Zerbo