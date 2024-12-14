Campaign Image

Help Zak and Lisa Get Married🎉

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $7,509

Campaign created by Bradley Zerbo

Help Zak and Lisa Get Married🎉

Friends, family, and generous souls,

You might have heard that our friends Zak and Lisa are tying the knot! And SURPRISE! they have decided to celebrate it amongst their Patriot family this coming March at Las Vegas GART.  However, as many of you know, weddings can be quite the financial challenge.

Here's where you come in! Zak and Lisa are looking to create a memorable day filled with joy, surrounded by those they love, but they could use a little help to make it happen. They're aiming for a simple, yet beautiful ceremony with friends and family. 

How You Can Help:

  • Any Donation Counts: Even a small contribution can go a long way towards covering costs like the venue, flying in family, or even the little extras that make a wedding special.
  • Wedding Wishes: If you can't donate financially, your well-wishes and sharing this campaign would mean the world to them!


Why GiveSendGo?

We chose GiveSendGo because it's a platform that aligns with our values and feel this will be far more beneficial than a traditional registry, as it will allow Zak and Lisa to have their closest family AND celebrate with the GART audience. 

Let's rally around Zak and Lisa and show them just how much love and support they have as they start this new chapter. Every bit helps, and every share spreads the love further!

Donate Now to be part of their magical day!

Thank you for your support, your love, and for being part of this beautiful journey with Zak and Lisa! 

With gratitude,

Brad Zerbo

Recent Donations
Show:
Angel
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

So excited for you guys! Sending blessings of love, happiness and abundance for a beautiful marriage. “Marriage is a mosaic you build with your spouse. Millions of tiny moments that create your love story.”

Karen Allen
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

So happy for you both! May you have a wonderful wedding and happiness forever. Much love

Leane63
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

So happy for you Zak and Lisa! I have been watching Zak from the beginning! God bless you both 🙏 ❤️

Leewall4all
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Good Luck Kids all the best

WarriorMema
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Zak and Lisa, I can only give a little each month, but just know if my pocket book was a little fatter, my donations would be much larger. I've been depending on Zak for my news since the days before he accidentally doxxed himself (I still laugh about that). Love you guys!

Dave Costanzo
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Love you both!

Debbie Gallamore
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Congratulations on your marriage! I've been watching RedPill since maybe 2018 or 2019 before Zak started showing his face.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

God bless, in Jesus name

Mark Bodiford
$ 10.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
21 days ago

Congratulations, Zak and Lisa. Looking forward to hearing about your wedding and seeing some wedding photos :-).

Debbie Chase
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Congratulations! Las Vegas will be my first GART. I am excited to meet everyone.

Miryam44
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Congratulations, so sorry to miss this exciting event, but will be on virtual! Many Blessings & healing prayers for Muffin!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Congratulations Zack and Lisa.

LightRae
$ 33.00 USD
24 days ago

Congrats! I'm so happy for you two. God Bless Muffin too. Much love! Lorae

Karla Burton
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Thanks for all you do Zak and Lisa. I'm sure you'll have an awesome wedding celebration!!

Annie Day
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Congratulations Zak and Lisa. I will be seeing y'all in Vegas. Also much love and prayers to Muffin. I hope your wedding day is perfect and blessed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Congratulations Zak and Lisa! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness .

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
25 days ago

Congratulations Zak & Lisa! Prayers for Muffin 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Best wishes to the Bride and Groom!! thank you for all you do for the truther community! We all appreciate it! (been following since it all began!)

JustFrank
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo