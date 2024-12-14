Help Zak and Lisa Get Married🎉

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $7,509
Friends, family, and generous souls,
You might have heard that our friends Zak and Lisa are tying the knot! And SURPRISE! they have decided to celebrate it amongst their Patriot family this coming March at Las Vegas GART. However, as many of you know, weddings can be quite the financial challenge.
Here's where you come in! Zak and Lisa are looking to create a memorable day filled with joy, surrounded by those they love, but they could use a little help to make it happen. They're aiming for a simple, yet beautiful ceremony with friends and family.
How You Can Help:
Why GiveSendGo?
We chose GiveSendGo because it's a platform that aligns with our values and feel this will be far more beneficial than a traditional registry, as it will allow Zak and Lisa to have their closest family AND celebrate with the GART audience.
Let's rally around Zak and Lisa and show them just how much love and support they have as they start this new chapter. Every bit helps, and every share spreads the love further!
Donate Now to be part of their magical day!
Thank you for your support, your love, and for being part of this beautiful journey with Zak and Lisa!
With gratitude,
Brad Zerbo
So excited for you guys! Sending blessings of love, happiness and abundance for a beautiful marriage. “Marriage is a mosaic you build with your spouse. Millions of tiny moments that create your love story.”
So happy for you both! May you have a wonderful wedding and happiness forever. Much love
So happy for you Zak and Lisa! I have been watching Zak from the beginning! God bless you both 🙏 ❤️
Good Luck Kids all the best
Zak and Lisa, I can only give a little each month, but just know if my pocket book was a little fatter, my donations would be much larger. I've been depending on Zak for my news since the days before he accidentally doxxed himself (I still laugh about that). Love you guys!
Love you both!
Congratulations on your marriage! I've been watching RedPill since maybe 2018 or 2019 before Zak started showing his face.
God bless, in Jesus name
Congratulations, Zak and Lisa. Looking forward to hearing about your wedding and seeing some wedding photos :-).
Congratulations! Las Vegas will be my first GART. I am excited to meet everyone.
Congratulations, so sorry to miss this exciting event, but will be on virtual! Many Blessings & healing prayers for Muffin!
Congratulations Zack and Lisa.
Congrats! I'm so happy for you two. God Bless Muffin too. Much love! Lorae
Thanks for all you do Zak and Lisa. I'm sure you'll have an awesome wedding celebration!!
Congratulations Zak and Lisa. I will be seeing y'all in Vegas. Also much love and prayers to Muffin. I hope your wedding day is perfect and blessed.
Congratulations Zak and Lisa! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness .
Congratulations Zak & Lisa! Prayers for Muffin 🙏
Best wishes to the Bride and Groom!! thank you for all you do for the truther community! We all appreciate it! (been following since it all began!)
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.