ZENforever Fund Support for Angel

Campaign created by Michelle Woods

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Woods

ZENforever: Carrying Her Legacy Forward:


Behind every smile, every photo, there’s a story.” Mine began on December 24, 2022. I couldn’t have made it through this year without God.


A year ago, during the holidays, I found myself in the Emergency Room due to excruciating pain. Little did I know, I would soon face a Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.

The doctor’s words shattered my world, revealing masses and lesions throughout my body. Alone and in shock, I had to break the news to my family, and our lives changed forever.

My healing journey has become my testimony—a relentless pursuit of health, navigating treatments, and being my own advocate.

As the months passed, my body endured ups and downs. I relied on a cane and wheelchair for mobility. Hospitalizations, low hemoglobin, compressed nerves, bone metastases, and pinched nerves tested my strength.

But through it all, I clung to Isaiah 53:5, holding onto God’s promises that by His stripes, I am healed. I’m fueled by faith and uplifted by my family, friends, and community—my village—who have been a huge blessing to me and my three small children. I am so extremely grateful. May God bless you a hundredfold.

We love you Angel! 💕

Thank you for being part of this journey with us. May her light shine through each of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We are heartbroken for the entire Woods family. Know that we will continue to lift them up in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mike and I were so sorry to hear about Angel. Sending hugs and prayers to all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending all of my love to Mitch and his beautiful family. Mitch was there by my side during the toughest loss of my life, and I only hope that God can guide the Woods family through this difficult time as he did with me.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you all so very much Sending prayers of strength and love Coach Katie and Hunter

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our thoughts, prayers & condolences are with you Chelle!! Sending healing to the entire family during this very difficulty time. Angel will be dearly missed but I know her legacy & memories will live on forever!! We love you, Brown family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of the woods family at this sad time . Angel was so sweet , with such a beautiful personality . So sorry you have to go through all this heartache . Much love to you all. Rick and Allison

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May my condolences bring you comfort and my prayers ease your pain..

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Thoughts and prayers out to the Woods family. Mays God’s peace be with you during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I was so sad to hear this news. I would ask Karady about you thru the years. The children are beautiful just like you. My heart goes out to your family right now.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Celebrating the life of an extraordinary woman and mourning her passing with you. Angel was a remarkable woman and mother. God be with the Woods family now and always.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

