ZENforever Fund Support for Angel

ZENforever: Carrying Her Legacy Forward:





Behind every smile, every photo, there’s a story.” Mine began on December 24, 2022. I couldn’t have made it through this year without God.







A year ago, during the holidays, I found myself in the Emergency Room due to excruciating pain. Little did I know, I would soon face a Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.





The doctor’s words shattered my world, revealing masses and lesions throughout my body. Alone and in shock, I had to break the news to my family, and our lives changed forever.





My healing journey has become my testimony—a relentless pursuit of health, navigating treatments, and being my own advocate.





As the months passed, my body endured ups and downs. I relied on a cane and wheelchair for mobility. Hospitalizations, low hemoglobin, compressed nerves, bone metastases, and pinched nerves tested my strength.





But through it all, I clung to Isaiah 53:5, holding onto God’s promises that by His stripes, I am healed. I’m fueled by faith and uplifted by my family, friends, and community—my village—who have been a huge blessing to me and my three small children. I am so extremely grateful. May God bless you a hundredfold.





We love you Angel! 💕



Thank you for being part of this journey with us. May her light shine through each of you.

