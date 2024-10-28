ZENforever Fund Support for Angel

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Woods
Thank you for being part of this journey with us. May her light shine through each of you.
We are heartbroken for the entire Woods family. Know that we will continue to lift them up in prayer.
Mike and I were so sorry to hear about Angel. Sending hugs and prayers to all of you.
Sending all of my love to Mitch and his beautiful family. Mitch was there by my side during the toughest loss of my life, and I only hope that God can guide the Woods family through this difficult time as he did with me.
We love you all so very much Sending prayers of strength and love Coach Katie and Hunter
Our thoughts, prayers & condolences are with you Chelle!! Sending healing to the entire family during this very difficulty time. Angel will be dearly missed but I know her legacy & memories will live on forever!! We love you, Brown family
Thinking of the woods family at this sad time . Angel was so sweet , with such a beautiful personality . So sorry you have to go through all this heartache . Much love to you all. Rick and Allison
May my condolences bring you comfort and my prayers ease your pain..
Thoughts and prayers out to the Woods family. Mays God’s peace be with you during this difficult time.
I was so sad to hear this news. I would ask Karady about you thru the years. The children are beautiful just like you. My heart goes out to your family right now.
So sorry for your loss.
Celebrating the life of an extraordinary woman and mourning her passing with you. Angel was a remarkable woman and mother. God be with the Woods family now and always.
We are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
