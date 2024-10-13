Campaign Image

Supporting The Yingling Family Hurricane Victims

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $6,875

Campaign created by Amanda Phillips

Anyone who knows Michael and Sandy Yingling, know how hard working and giving they have been their entire life. This is our time to help them. Intense winds from Hurricane Milton came through and damaged their roof in multiple places allowing the strong wind blown rain to enter a large portion of their house. This has caused them to have to move out of their home and move most of their belongings out to try and salvage what they can. Much of their furniture and belongings have had water damage and their home has required demolition and removal of the carpet, padding, baseboards, drywall, and insulation. We are drying out the home at this time and moving everything into storage containers. Also, an assessment of additional damage and steps for reconstruction will have to be done. At this time, they are having to be relocated out of their home. There will be an immense cost for living situation and proper repairs of their home to get it livable again. With Michael being disabled with Parkinson’s and Sandra being his main caregiver, this is an incredibly difficult time. They aren’t able to do any of this by themselves. They will need a ton of support and any contributions will go directly to support them through this difficult time. Thank you for any contribution you feel led to give. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Sandy and the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for you during this most difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Sandra and Family, My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this time. Regina “Lewis” Meredith

The Henks
$ 250.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for you and your family. May Our Good Lord look down on you and provide strength.

Ruth and John Reilly
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bob Wickham
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

Sawtelle Family
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping your entire family in our prayers continually.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Starla and Gary Purinton
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers. God is faithful.

Jerry Allison
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you!

Betty
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you as you deal with all of this. Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Alyssa
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending all the positivity!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Bob and Peggy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry you guys are having to go through this. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sherry Byler
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

