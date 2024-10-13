Supporting The Yingling Family Hurricane Victims

Anyone who knows Michael and Sandy Yingling, know how hard working and giving they have been their entire life. This is our time to help them. Intense winds from Hurricane Milton came through and damaged their roof in multiple places allowing the strong wind blown rain to enter a large portion of their house. This has caused them to have to move out of their home and move most of their belongings out to try and salvage what they can. Much of their furniture and belongings have had water damage and their home has required demolition and removal of the carpet, padding, baseboards, drywall, and insulation. We are drying out the home at this time and moving everything into storage containers. Also, an assessment of additional damage and steps for reconstruction will have to be done. At this time, they are having to be relocated out of their home. There will be an immense cost for living situation and proper repairs of their home to get it livable again. With Michael being disabled with Parkinson’s and Sandra being his main caregiver, this is an incredibly difficult time. They aren’t able to do any of this by themselves. They will need a ton of support and any contributions will go directly to support them through this difficult time. Thank you for any contribution you feel led to give.