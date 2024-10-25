Campaign Image

Help the Yeager Family After House Fire

We are reaching out to share the story of the Yeager Family, who recently experienced a house fire. The fire left them with significant losses, both from the fire itself and extensive smoke damage throughout the home. Unfortunately, they did not have renters insurance, which means they are struggling to recover—yet they are determined to move forward.

The Yeagers now find themselves in an uncertain living situation. 

They are doing everything they can to get back on their feet, but the financial burden of securing a replacement home is overwhelming. They need your help to raise funds to begin to rebuild their lives. 

Your support, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in helping this family regain stability during this challenging time. Please consider donating and sharing their story with others.

If you feel more comfortable donating directly via Venmo, BreAnna’s username is BreAnna-Yeager-2 

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Recent Donations
Brittany Brickey
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Amy Wright
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry to hear this!! Hope this helps just a little! Prayers for you and your family!

Bethanie Grimwood
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you lots 💗

Kacee Nohr
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers to your family

Heidi Cobb
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Lots of Love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kenye
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry to hear you are going through this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, To Him be the glory

Praying for you
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for this loss! Hope you can get things going again soon! Be safe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

