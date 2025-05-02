Ybarra Family Mission Trip

Our family has an opportunity to join our church, Delaware City Vineyard on a mission trip this summer. We’ve been attending DCV since 2015 and have always felt a calling when our church talked about missional work with the Ecuador church partners. Whether it was school, kids being too young, or COVID, we kept having to put off our opportunity to serve. Well our time finally came. Kids are at the right ages so we made the commitment as a family. Our oldest will be graduating next year so feels like our last chance to do this as a family. This feels like a rare opportunity in the form of a blessing and we want to lean into that. Thank you for any support you find in your heart to provide.