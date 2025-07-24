Pilgrimage to Rome for Evan Ybarra

I am Evan Ybarra, a student of Chesterton Academy of Orlando. Every year, the Academy offers its senior students the incredible opportunity to travel to Rome as part of a school pilgrimage. Going to Rome with Chesterton would mean the world to me. As a student at a school so deeply rooted in the Catholic tradition and classical education, visiting the heart of the Church and the cradle of Western civilization would bring everything I’ve learned to life. It’s more than just a school trip—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow in faith, experience the beauty of our heritage, and create memories with my classmates that I’ll carry forever. I’m working hard to save up for this journey, and I would be grateful for any help in pursuing this dream. I greatly appreciate any of your financial support, and I promise to carry your generosity with me as I walk the ancient streets of Rome.