Gabi's Discipleship Training School YWAM Japan

My name is Gabriella Darling and I’m asking for support as I go to Osaka, Japan for YWAM's (Youth With A Mission) Discipleship Training School. The DTS is a six month Christian course designed to grow and equip your walk with God. The purpose of DTS is to increase your intimate relationship with Him, so that you can live out a missional lifestyle wherever you are in the world.

The first three months will be the training and equipping phase, speakers from all around the world will come and teach on different topics every week. During the outreach phase I'll put into practice everything that I’ve learned as I share with people the love of Christ. I'll be serving in local churches and participating in evangelism, prayer walking, intercession, and much more.

God has set the desire for Japan in my heart since I was a child. I've always loved everything related to Japan, whether it's the culture, food, language, art, scenery, etc. But now the Lord has confirmed that I will serve Him in Japan and this is my first step of faith on the path He's laid out before me.