Gabi's Discipleship Training School YWAM Japan

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $4,465
My name is Gabriella Darling and I’m asking for support as I go to Osaka, Japan for YWAM's (Youth With A Mission) Discipleship Training School. The DTS is a six month Christian course designed to grow and equip your walk with God. The purpose of DTS is to increase your intimate relationship with Him, so that you can live out a missional lifestyle wherever you are in the world.
The first three months will be the training and equipping phase, speakers from all around the world will come and teach on different topics every week. During the outreach phase I'll put into practice everything that I’ve learned as I share with people the love of Christ. I'll be serving in local churches and participating in evangelism, prayer walking, intercession, and much more.
God has set the desire for Japan in my heart since I was a child. I've always loved everything related to Japan, whether it's the culture, food, language, art, scenery, etc. But now the Lord has confirmed that I will serve Him in Japan and this is my first step of faith on the path He's laid out before me.
Love you Gabi! We’re excited for what God is doing in you and through you!!
Hey Gabi! We pray many blessings over you in this new journey of life. May GOD give you super natural favor with everyone you meet, and we pray that Holy Spirit you change the atmosphere every where Gabi steps! Bless her and keep her safe! In Jesus name, Amen!!!!
“Therefore, my beloved sisters and brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:58)
“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:19–20
