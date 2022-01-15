Jesus Billboards and XtremeRealityCheck Podcast

XtremeRealityCheck.com

We put up #Jesus billboards on the interstates, have an army of people handing out #Jesus tracts and free merch across the world... and we just launched our new mission to help the families who have lost their jobs due to forced vaccination mandates... and begin preparing to help families in need when the war/cataclysms hit American soil.

With the supply chain breaking down and the coming shortages, we must begin to build the outreach now. We are trying to buy or lease the building shown in the update video. We have the inventory for the bookstore/dvd outreach already. We have the network of rural farmers and gardeners to produce food locally. We need the building to begin taking the clothing and furniture donations, similar to a Salvation Army thriftstore.

(If you click on the arrows to the right of the intro video on top of this page, you can click through a gallery of pictures showing some of our billboards, yard signs, post card mass mailings, etc.)





We are also trying to buy a building for our archive of censored and banned information. We are compiling hard copies of books and DVDs from Doctors, scientists and Christians.We also send out free Bibles all over the world.We expect the internet might be shut down if civil war breaks out, like when the cut the internet in Kazakhstan and Myanmar when their corrupt governments were removed.





If the internet is cut in our country, we want to have hard copies of all the information to continue the outreach, spreading the Truth and the Gospel of Jesus Christ until the very last moment.

(Our goal is modestly set for much less than we actually need for the new project, but any amount will keep us fighting the good fight another day... and this goal should get us at least the down payment to move into the building and open the doors for outreach.)





We have 3 youtube channels with over 20 million views, and about 150,000 subscribers... were we produce our own content to win souls for Jesus Christ in these End Times.

Here is the latest update video about the most recent project.We are well short of our goal, please consider helping us finish what God called us to do.

https://youtu.be/XKIxyDLSoc4





And here is our current Gofundme page so you can see pictures and videos of our work for the Lord on the modest amount of money we have raised over the past 23 years.The GFM page won't be up much longer, after we transition to our family here at this Christian platform.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/greatawakening-jesus-revolution4christ





Finish strong for Jesus Christ... souls, souls, souls.Answering the tough and controversial topics that most will never hear in a church building... diving into the supernatural and paranormal without fear... exposing conspiracies... using scientific research to prove spiritual realities and confirm the Truth of the Holy Bible.





A peaceful movement of Love bringing the Good News to the lost and suffering.Please unite in this peaceful Revolution4Christ to get #Jesus trending again.In these troubled times, people need to hear the message of Love again.There is Hope.





PHILIPPIANS 4:6-8 (Bible verse)

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think on these things.…





John 3:16

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.



