Partnering with the Wyss family

Campaign created by Joël Wyss

Campaign funds will be received by Joël Wyss

Partnering with the Wyss family

We are a family who loves to serve our creator God.

Currently, we are serving with YWAM Perth in Australia. This campus is training young people to make God known, equipping others in primary healthcare to reach people in developing nations, doing evangelism in our city, and many other ministries. You can read more about it here: YWAM Perth

Joel is contributing his talents to the finance ministry. A backbone ministry which enables all the other ministries to function and bare fruit for God's kingdom.

By giving, you will enable us to keep serving our God in practical ways.
To find out more about us, you can visit our website: Wyss family in missions

