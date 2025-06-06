



Wyatt’s Brave Battle

Dear Friends and Family,

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits to share that our sweet 6-year-old son, Wyatt, has been diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)—a rare and aggressive brain tumor. This diagnosis has forever changed our lives. DIPG is a devastating disease with no known cure, and most treatment options are limited and experimental.

Despite this, we are choosing hope.

Hope in prayer, in God’s healing power, and in the continued advancement of medical research.

We’re incredibly thankful to have been accepted into a clinical trial for a promising device that, while currently FDA-approved for adults, is now being tested in children. This device has shown potential in slowing tumor growth and improving quality of life—both of which are critical in Wyatt’s fight.

Many people have asked what we need and how they can help—because hearing news like this often leaves you feeling helpless and unsure of what to say, even sometimes we do not know. Wyatt would tell you more toys, but many have met this need already with busy activities, toys and games, which we are so thankful for. If you feel led to give, we’ve created a GiveSendGo campaign to help support Wyatt’s care and the journey ahead. More than anything, we ask for your continued prayers and love. We will use these funds to help us pursue every possible treatment and resource to give Wyatt the greatest chance at life. Your generosity will directly support:

Medical expenses and treatment-related travel

Additional clinical trial costs

Supportive therapies to improve Wyatt’s quality of life

This journey will not be easy. But we are committed to fighting for our son with everything we have—and we know we’re not alone. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are lifting us up every step of the way.

Please consider giving, sharing, and most importantly—praying for Wyatt and our family. We believe in miracles, and we believe in the power of a community coming together in love and faith.

God bless you, and thank you for walking beside us.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Hutson Family

