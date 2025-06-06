Goal:
USD $90,000
Campaign funds will be received by William Hutson
Wyatt’s Brave Battle
Give. Send. Pray.
Dear Friends and Family,
We’re reaching out with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits to share that our sweet 6-year-old son, Wyatt, has been diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)—a rare and aggressive brain tumor. This diagnosis has forever changed our lives. DIPG is a devastating disease with no known cure, and most treatment options are limited and experimental.
Despite this, we are choosing hope.
Hope in prayer, in God’s healing power, and in the continued advancement of medical research.
We’re incredibly thankful to have been accepted into a clinical trial for a promising device that, while currently FDA-approved for adults, is now being tested in children. This device has shown potential in slowing tumor growth and improving quality of life—both of which are critical in Wyatt’s fight.
Many people have asked what we need and how they can help—because hearing news like this often leaves you feeling helpless and unsure of what to say, even sometimes we do not know. Wyatt would tell you more toys, but many have met this need already with busy activities, toys and games, which we are so thankful for. If you feel led to give, we’ve created a GiveSendGo campaign to help support Wyatt’s care and the journey ahead. More than anything, we ask for your continued prayers and love. We will use these funds to help us pursue every possible treatment and resource to give Wyatt the greatest chance at life. Your generosity will directly support:
This journey will not be easy. But we are committed to fighting for our son with everything we have—and we know we’re not alone. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are lifting us up every step of the way.
Please consider giving, sharing, and most importantly—praying for Wyatt and our family. We believe in miracles, and we believe in the power of a community coming together in love and faith.
God bless you, and thank you for walking beside us.
With heartfelt gratitude,
The Hutson Family
#WyattsBraveFight #DIPG #ChildhoodCancer #Hope #Faith #Healing #PrayForWyatt #GiveSendGo
Sending prayers ans support to young Wyatt. The Gonzalez Clans loves you RB.
We will be praying for your precious family.
Team Hutson, Les Geaux! The Usie's are praying that God works his healing hands through others and send the information needed for best decisions in his care, in his perfect way and timing.
Praying for Wyatt
We have been praying for you and your family that God will be with you. There is nothing that God can’t do and he hears your prayers. All our family, friends and church members are praying and asking about you all the time.
My friend, Dianne, acquainted me with Wyatt's Battle. I am praying for everyone. I am adding Wyatt to my list of children fighting cancer that I ride for in September. May God provide healing, mercy, and comfort to all of you. Sending many, many prayers.
We are praying for Wyatt and your entire family.
Heartbroken to hear you are going through this with Wyatt. Sending love and prayers.
My heart aches for what you’re going through with Wyatt. I can’t begin to imagine the weight you’re carrying right now. My husband and I are holding you, Wyatt, and your entire family in our prayers daily. We’re asking God to surround you with Hi grace, strength, and comfort through these incredibly difficult moments. If there’s anything at all we can do to help, please let us know
Heartfelt prayers for your sweet family. Sending strength and courage as you navigate this journey.
Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14 Much love ❤️
We love you and are praying for all of you! - Your church family
Praying for Wyatt and his family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.