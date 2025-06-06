Campaign Image

Wyatt's Brave Battle

Goal:

 USD $90,000

Campaign created by William Hutson

Campaign funds will be received by William Hutson

Give. Send. Pray.

Dear Friends and Family,

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits to share that our sweet 6-year-old son, Wyatt, has been diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)—a rare and aggressive brain tumor. This diagnosis has forever changed our lives. DIPG is a devastating disease with no known cure, and most treatment options are limited and experimental.

Despite this, we are choosing hope.

Hope in prayer, in God’s healing power, and in the continued advancement of medical research.

We’re incredibly thankful to have been accepted into a clinical trial for a promising device that, while currently FDA-approved for adults, is now being tested in children. This device has shown potential in slowing tumor growth and improving quality of life—both of which are critical in Wyatt’s fight.

Many people have asked what we need and how they can help—because hearing news like this often leaves you feeling helpless and unsure of what to say, even sometimes we do not know. Wyatt would tell you more toys, but many have met this need already with busy activities, toys and games, which we are so thankful for. If you feel led to give, we’ve created a GiveSendGo campaign to help support Wyatt’s care and the journey ahead. More than anything, we ask for your continued prayers and love. We will use these funds to help us pursue every possible treatment and resource to give Wyatt the greatest chance at life. Your generosity will directly support:

  • Medical expenses and treatment-related travel
  • Additional clinical trial costs
  • Supportive therapies to improve Wyatt’s quality of life

This journey will not be easy. But we are committed to fighting for our son with everything we have—and we know we’re not alone. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are lifting us up every step of the way.

Please consider giving, sharing, and most importantly—praying for Wyatt and our family. We believe in miracles, and we believe in the power of a community coming together in love and faith.

God bless you, and thank you for walking beside us.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Hutson Family

#WyattsBraveFight #DIPG #ChildhoodCancer #Hope #Faith #Healing #PrayForWyatt #GiveSendGo

Recent Donations
Show:
Fernando Gonzalez
28 minutes ago

Sending prayers ans support to young Wyatt. The Gonzalez Clans loves you RB.

BUDDY
1 hour ago

We will be praying for your precious family.

Usie Family
3 days ago

Team Hutson, Les Geaux! The Usie's are praying that God works his healing hands through others and send the information needed for best decisions in his care, in his perfect way and timing.

Anonymous Giver
8 days ago

KAB
8 days ago

Praying for Wyatt

Joshua and Megan Gamboa
11 days ago

Utah and Ethel Hutson
12 days ago

We have been praying for you and your family that God will be with you. There is nothing that God can’t do and he hears your prayers. All our family, friends and church members are praying and asking about you all the time.

Davis Family
16 days ago

Jeanette Ott
20 days ago

My friend, Dianne, acquainted me with Wyatt's Battle. I am praying for everyone. I am adding Wyatt to my list of children fighting cancer that I ride for in September. May God provide healing, mercy, and comfort to all of you. Sending many, many prayers.

Anonymous Giver
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
27 days ago

We are praying for Wyatt and your entire family.

Bonnie Smith
27 days ago

Heartbroken to hear you are going through this with Wyatt. Sending love and prayers.

Yolanda
27 days ago

My heart aches for what you’re going through with Wyatt. I can’t begin to imagine the weight you’re carrying right now. My husband and I are holding you, Wyatt, and your entire family in our prayers daily. We’re asking God to surround you with Hi grace, strength, and comfort through these incredibly difficult moments. If there’s anything at all we can do to help, please let us know

Anonymous Giver
28 days ago

Heartfelt prayers for your sweet family. Sending strength and courage as you navigate this journey.

Anonymous Giver
28 days ago

Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14 Much love ❤️

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

We love you and are praying for all of you! - Your church family

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Lydia Hodge
1 month ago

Praying for Wyatt and his family.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

