Youth Wrestling School

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $3,290
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Hill
I am a former world champion wrestler that recently started a full time youth training club. We need to raise money for some used mats, throwing dummies, weights and passenger van. We are located in Missouri and I teach clinics nation wide.
Godbless,
TJ Hill
15X National Champ
Prayers sent!
;)
In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ” Acts 20:35
"Therefore I say to you, whatever you pray and ask for, believe that you will receive it, and it will be so for you." MARK 11:24
God bless your club!!
:)
Praying that you reach your goal!!
I pray to God that he blesses your club abundantly.
