Campaign Image

Youth Wrestling School

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $3,290

Campaign created by Timothy Hill

Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Hill

Youth Wrestling School

I am a former world champion wrestler that recently started a full time youth training club. We need to raise money for some used mats, throwing dummies, weights and passenger van. We are located in Missouri and I teach clinics nation wide. 

Godbless,

TJ Hill

15X National Champ

Recent Donations
Show:
Jesus loves you
$ 380.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers sent!

SayNoToNWO
$ 355.00 USD
9 months ago

;)

CHRIST IS KING
$ 225.00 USD
11 months ago

Happy New Year
$ 315.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Thanksgiving
$ 230.00 USD
1 year ago

Cherry J
$ 640.00 USD
1 year ago

Nugget
$ 160.00 USD
1 year ago

In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ” Acts 20:35

God is never late we’re just impatient
$ 120.00 USD
1 year ago

"Therefore I say to you, whatever you pray and ask for, believe that you will receive it, and it will be so for you." MARK 11:24

Tea N Pea
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless your club!!

Auch Eullis
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

:)

PNG
$ 215.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying that you reach your goal!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Priscilla Garcia
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

I pray to God that he blesses your club abundantly.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo