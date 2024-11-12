Wozniak Family Kidney Journey

Goal:
USD $8,500
Raised:
USD $2,750
Campaign funds will be received by Sharee Wozniak
What a journey it’s been! A year and a half ago Mark went through emergency kidney failure and has been undergoing consistent dialysis since then. A journey for the resilient at heart for sure.
Midway though our journey we hit a big gap in medical insurance. One that we finally got resolved but left us with a large outstanding balance.
This fund is for medical bill support along with monthly support to help with Marks specific need for nutritional replenishment, and any extra needs along the way as we await his new kidney!
We value each and every prayer and support 🌸
-the Wozniak Family
A gift from Mt. Gilead Church. We, as a church family, continue to pray for Mark, Sharee, and the kids during this journey. We love yall.
Hi Mark and Sharee, Thank you for sharing your need. I am praying that God will provide and give you comfort and peace throughout this journey. Mike & Sally
Praying for God’s provision in all areas! Most especially, for just the right kidney!
