Wozniak Family Kidney Journey

What a journey it’s been! A year and a half ago Mark went through emergency kidney failure and has been undergoing consistent dialysis since then. A journey for the resilient at heart for sure.

Midway though our journey we hit a big gap in medical insurance. One that we finally got resolved but left us with a large outstanding balance.

This fund is for medical bill support along with monthly support to help with Marks specific need for nutritional replenishment, and any extra needs along the way as we await his new kidney!

We value each and every prayer and support 🌸

-the Wozniak Family