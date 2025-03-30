Word and Deed pilot show

In a world that desperately needs love, compassion, and generosity, we have an opportunity to make a real difference. I’m creating a Christian film series that will inspire and activate the body of Christ to be more charitable, to reflect God’s love in action, and to be the hands and feet of Christ in a hurting world.

This film series isn’t just for entertainment, it’s a call to action. It’s designed to motivate believers to step into their God-given purpose of serving others, helping those in need, and building a community of kindness and grace. By supporting this project, you’re not just funding a film series; you’re helping spark a movement of radical generosity and compassion.

That’s the inspiration for creating my show, Word and Deed. The story is focused on Agent Derrick Miller, who is forced into witness protection as a pastor in a small, broken town. His character develops through inner conflict as well as his desire to make this town a better place.

Storytelling is a powerful way to inspire change in people. The show will have an impact on encouraging people to have compassion and be active in helping others. It is one thing to pray for someone in need, but when you also minister in deed to their need, that is how prayers get answered.



1 John 3:17-18 KJV

But whoso hath this world's good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him? My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.



This isn’t just another streaming show, it’s a ministry. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate the light of Christ and how to live out the gospel in tangible, impactful ways. Through your generosity, the show will empower others to do the same, creating a ripple effect that goes far beyond the screen.

Your donation will make this vision a reality, and together, we can see the body of Christ come alive in new ways. Your contribution will assist in paving the way to reach those who need to hear this story most. It will directly impact families that are searching for family-friendly content that has no sex, no nudity, and no cursing, and is safe to watch in their home.

Creating films that transform lives is a powerful ministry. As an award-winning filmmaker, I desire to move people with the movies and shows I create. But I can’t do it without financial support. Every dollar makes a difference in helping this show get made.

Will you answer the call and be a part of the change you want to see? Donate now, and help create the film series, Word and Deed, to activate the Church to make a lasting impact in the world.

Tammy Thompson

ThompsonProductions.film







You can follow the movie-making progress of "Word and Deed" on my TikTok and YouTube channels.



TikTok Thompson Productions



YouTube Thompson Productions



Also visit my website at:

ThompsonProductions.film