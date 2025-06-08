Campaign Image

2025 Woodland Lake Fireworks in Brighton MI

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $3,050

Join us for an unforgettable 4th of July celebration at Woodland Lake in Brighton, MI! Our hobbyist pyrotechnicians, my nephews, are passionate about delivering a breathtaking fireworks display. Last year's exhibition was truly awe-inspiring, and with your generous donations, we're planning an even more magnificent show this year.

As we celebrate America's birthday, we invite you to be a part of this special event. Our goal is to raise $3,000 to cover the costs of the fireworks display and other activities. Your contribution will help make this Next year's event even more memorable and exciting for everyone involved.

We understand that not everyone is comfortable using this crowdfunding platform, so we've provided an alternative way to donate: Daniel Loiselle, memo to Woodland Lake Fireworks, 3104 Causeway Dr, Brighton, MI 48114.

To ensure a safe distance, we kindly ask that you keep your watercraft 200 feet away from the fireworks display. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to seeing you on the 4th of July!

Thank you for your support and generosity. Together, we can make this year's Woodland Lake Fireworks display one for the books! #WoodlandLakeFireworks #4thofJuly #BrightonMI #FireworksDisplay

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Jim Jandasek
$ 285.00 USD
12 days ago

Thank you!!!!

Holly Bastianelli
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Great Show! Thank you!

Rene and Mitzi Curry
$ 40.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Donna VanAntwerp
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Cheryl Wasilewski
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Thanks Fan

Jack poe
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

David Hundey
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Roberts
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Thank you

Nicki Karr
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Bob and Sue Farris
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Patty Thomas
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Great show. Thanks for going this!

Barbara Williams
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Thanks for an amazing show every year!

Jim and Stacey
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Thanks for always putting on such a great show!

