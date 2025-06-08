2025 Woodland Lake Fireworks in Brighton MI

Join us for an unforgettable 4th of July celebration at Woodland Lake in Brighton, MI! Our hobbyist pyrotechnicians, my nephews, are passionate about delivering a breathtaking fireworks display. Last year's exhibition was truly awe-inspiring, and with your generous donations, we're planning an even more magnificent show this year.

As we celebrate America's birthday, we invite you to be a part of this special event. Our goal is to raise $3,000 to cover the costs of the fireworks display and other activities. Your contribution will help make this Next year's event even more memorable and exciting for everyone involved.

We understand that not everyone is comfortable using this crowdfunding platform, so we've provided an alternative way to donate: Daniel Loiselle, memo to Woodland Lake Fireworks, 3104 Causeway Dr, Brighton, MI 48114.

To ensure a safe distance, we kindly ask that you keep your watercraft 200 feet away from the fireworks display. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to seeing you on the 4th of July!

Thank you for your support and generosity. Together, we can make this year's Woodland Lake Fireworks display one for the books! #WoodlandLakeFireworks #4thofJuly #BrightonMI #FireworksDisplay