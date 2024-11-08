Winter & Housing Help for Victims of Helene

Hurricane Helene wreaked apocalyptic levels of destruction in North Carolina. The entire western side of the state was nearly wiped off the map. Literally. Residents lost everything including their children right out of their arms by the unexpected flood waters.



The tens of thousands of residents up in the mountains are still cut off from the rest of the world. They have no homes, no roads or ways to get out, no heat, no medicine, including insulin & oxygen, no water for their baby's formula, no food, no diapers, no power, no cell service ... just the clothes on their back. So many are living in donated tents that are not adequate to keep them safe & warm through the winter. Entire families. They also live in bear country so the danger is elevated. It is truly heartbreaking.



Please help us secure for them warm clothing, a sanitary water source, food, life saving medicine, winter survival gear, heaters & fuel to run them & better temporary housing. They are having to use polluted river water to fill their baby's bottles!



The media & government at all levels is not telling the truth about the destruction. FEMA is not helping. Local governments, sheriff's & park employees are threatening to arrest volunteers trying to help. FEMA is confiscating donations. The state has closed the airspace to the helicopters, planes & drones that volunteers are using to locate victims & deliver supplies. The victims are being left to die. Volunteers are having to hike, ATV or mule in supplies and find alternative routes to do so to avoid the blockades put up by the "officials."



Please help! All donations go directly to assisting victims & providing fuel for the rescuers. Receipts are kept for all purchases.

