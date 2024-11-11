Windsor Missions Trip

Campaign Image

From March 1-8, 2025, I will be traveling with Campus Ministries to Windsor, North Carolina, a charming town located about an hour from the Outer Banks and two hours from the mountains. In recent years, Windsor has been hit hard by hurricanes, leaving many homes damaged and in desperate need of repair. However, due to the high poverty rate in the area, many residents cannot afford the necessary repairs to restore their homes. During this missions trip, I will be partnering with Carolina Rebuilding Ministries and World Renew to step into this critical need, offering hands-on assistance in whatever ways are most needed. Whether it’s painting, drywalling, installing insulation, cleaning, or performing other essential repairs, the work we do will directly impact the lives of local families, helping them rebuild and recover from the devastation they’ve faced. This trip is an opportunity to serve those in need while building lasting relationships and offering hope in a community that has been deeply affected by natural disasters. I have to raise $700 to cover the missions trip, your prayers and donations are greatly appreciated!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Good luck and God bless

Dad
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Proud of you

Stephanie Dye
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Shine your light Katie!

Lynnea your best friend
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

So excited for what God will do on this missions trip!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Go and be a Kingdom builder and world changer! Excited for you!

Mom and Dad White
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying this is a great experience for you, Katlyn! We love you!

Tina Vink
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thys V
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Sheryl Hogle
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

What an opportunity, Katelyn! May God bless you as you share God with others!

