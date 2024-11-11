Windsor Missions Trip

From March 1-8, 2025, I will be traveling with Campus Ministries to Windsor, North Carolina, a charming town located about an hour from the Outer Banks and two hours from the mountains. In recent years, Windsor has been hit hard by hurricanes, leaving many homes damaged and in desperate need of repair. However, due to the high poverty rate in the area, many residents cannot afford the necessary repairs to restore their homes. During this missions trip, I will be partnering with Carolina Rebuilding Ministries and World Renew to step into this critical need, offering hands-on assistance in whatever ways are most needed. Whether it’s painting, drywalling, installing insulation, cleaning, or performing other essential repairs, the work we do will directly impact the lives of local families, helping them rebuild and recover from the devastation they’ve faced. This trip is an opportunity to serve those in need while building lasting relationships and offering hope in a community that has been deeply affected by natural disasters. I have to raise $700 to cover the missions trip, your prayers and donations are greatly appreciated!