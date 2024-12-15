Supporting the Wilson Family

Hello everyone, we announced we were adopting on Thanksgiving and baby Ellison was brought into this world on December 8th. We were working to set aside the estimated amount our agency predicted our adoption would cost, but that amount has approached double what we had and expected to need at this point.

Because of the timing of everything (whew that was fast), we would humbly ask you to consider in substitute of any baby gifts, consider helping with the legal costs.

In a simplified breakdown (in full disclosure) here is the cost summary:

$14,000 in Adoption Agencies Fees

$16,000 in Legal / Lawyer fees and retainers

Rough Total: $30,000

We have already paid about or allocated about 2/3rd of necessary funds to make this happen.

So many family and friends have already asked, donated, and gathered things, items, clothes we need for Ellison to get us off the ground. We are so thankful! If you feel inclined to help, any amount at all, we would be greatly honored and thankful!

What a blessing Ellison is already to our family and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her!

Thank you for your consideration of any amount big or small and we promise 100% to be used to pay the legal bill. We love you all and thank you so much for being a part of our journey!