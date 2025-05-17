Wilson family





I’m Ryan Wilson, a 42-year-old wheat farmer from Eastern Oregon, a husband, father of two young boys, and a survivor. On January 6, 2021, my father, Duke, and I attended the DC rally to peacefully protest. Police fired flash bangs and pepper balls into a peaceful crowd. In the Capitol tunnel, I tried to protect my father from brutal police beatings, never touching an officer. Pepper-sprayed directly in my eyes, I blacked out. The fallout was devastating: my father was raided, charged, and sentenced to 51 months. I faced nine federal indictments (six felonies, three misdemeanors) for refusing a plea deal, endured FBI harassment, and was convicted on all charges in a biased trial in October 2024.

In DC jail, I endured hell—solitary confinement, 90°F cells, black mold, and medical neglect. A fall from a top bunk re-injured my spine, causing numbness in my legs and hands, loss of bladder and bowel control, and risking paralysis. An untreated 3-week intestinal blockage, 30-pound weight loss from malnutrition. My only thought was seeing my wife and sons again. A chronic cough developed from mold and drug smoke exposure. Pardoned by President Trump on January 20, 2025, I walked out of the DC Gulag on January 22—the same day I was set to be sentenced to 4–5 years in prison. I was reunited with my wife, who flew from Oregon to meet me outside the jail. The scars remain: chronic nerve pain in my hands and feet, spinal damage requiring surgery, a recent MCL tear, severe muscle spasms, tinnitus, PTSD, anxiety, and $130,000 in legal debt. My boys suffer separation anxiety, and some family and community members shun us due to media lies.

Ten years ago, a near-fatal car accident caused a traumatic brain injury (cerebral spinal fluid leak, blackouts, memory issues, headaches), destabilized C1-C2 vertebrae, and spinal cord damage. A C1-C2 fusion surgery triggered a spinal cord stroke, leaving me quadriplegic, unable to move or breathe. Through 17 days in ICU, 51 days in rehab, and unwavering faith, I walked again. For a decade, I’ve battled nerve pain, weak bladder function (causing frequent UTIs), balance issues, digestive problems from antibiotics, and muscle spasms, leaving me, a 6’1” man, at 125 pounds by J6. Over 3½ years post-J6, I regained my normal weight (175 pounds) and strength, but government persecution—FBI raids, indictments, and jail—nearly broke my body and spirit. The love of my wife, my sons, and my faith in God kept me going.





God bless the thousands of J6 advocates across America for always fighting for us and all the letters and donations they gave over the years.

We’re fighting to rebuild. Your support will fund medical care for physical therapy, spinal damage, nerve pain, MCL tear and catch up on financial ruin the Biden administration caused us.

Thank you for helping us heal