Bring WHF General Store to Life for Your Family

Is food shopping stressing you out? Do the stores and products feel fake to you?

Are you tired of reading labels and feeling like you are being cheated somehow?

Providing nutritious, healthy meals for your family shouldn’t be that stressful, right?

I’ve been there too. In fact, every time I go into a grocery store I feel like I’m compromising my values and my nutrition goals for my family.

Let us relieve you of that stress and worry by inviting you to a unique new farm store coming to your part of town.

Welcome to Willow Haven Farm General Store in Trexlertown, PA:



where every purchase supports local organic farmers, ensures clean and nutrient-dense foods for your family, and fosters a sense of community.

What if you could meet a friend for fresh brewed organic coffee with real cream and a mouth watering blueberry scone made with farm butter and organic flour?

Fill your basket with vegetables picked from our farm, a grass fed steak for the grill, and a loaf of our fresh sourdough brick oven baked bread.

You feel inspired by your visit after picking up a recipe card for a new homemade salad dressing and a flyer for the health & wellness class offered next month.

You look forward to time in your kitchen, confident that food you purchased is clean, nutrient dense and good for your family because you know your farmers.

At Willow Haven Farm General Store, we prioritize direct connections with local organic farmers, guaranteeing that every product on our shelves is not only clean and nutrient-dense but also supports sustainable agriculture practices. Beyond just a place to shop, our store serves as a hub for community engagement, where neighbors gather to share stories, learn from one another, and strengthen bonds over shared values.

A one stop shop for nutritious, organic whole foods from local organic farmers and producers vetted by your Willow Haven Farmer, Reuben DeMaster.

A unique inviting place to meet people with similar values to enjoy real organic coffee and ready to eat organic foods you can feel good about.

A community space for events and workshops that align with your values and will enhance your ability to live a healthy sustainable life.

Benefits & Values

Direct Connection to Local Organic Farmers

By shopping at Willow Haven Farm General Store, you are directly supporting local organic farmers in our community. Our commitment to sourcing directly from farmers ensures transparency, freshness, and sustainability."

Assurance of Clean and Nutrient-Dense Foods

We meticulously vet every product that graces our shelves, guaranteeing that you receive only the highest quality, clean, and nutrient-dense foods for your family. Say goodbye to label reading and hello to peace of mind.

Healthy Community & Practical Education

More than just a place to shop, Willow Haven Farm General Store is a gathering place for like-minded individuals who share a passion for healthy living and sustainable agriculture. Join us for community events, workshops, and conversations that enrich the whole self.

Your Part in this Organic Process

Join us in building a more resilient local food economy by supporting Willow Haven Farm General Store.

Together, we can ensure access to clean, nutrient-dense foods while fostering a strong sense of community. Your contribution matters—let's make a difference together.

We need you to help us take the excitement and anticipation of this amazing idea and transform it into fuel for funding the opening Willow Haven General Store.

The first step is to comply with expensive regulations

Dig a new well to meet Department of Environmental Protection standards

Cost: 16,000

Timeline: by May 15

Upgrade water and electric for state inspected prep kitchen

Cost: 12,000

Timeline: by May 15

Second Step is purchasing food storage and display

Purchase refrigerators, freezers and displays for outfitting your ideal shopping experience

Cost: 30,000

Timeline: May 30

Add beauty & function with artisan made tables, counters, chairs.

Cost:10,000

Timeline: May 30

Furnish children’s play area with mini farm stand and farm themed items

Cost: 5,000

Timeline: June 15

Third Step is filling the store with products you love

Fill the store with nutrient dense farm food

Cost: 50,000

Timeline: June 30

Hire and train barista and store staff

Cost: 10,000

Timeline: June 30

Features & Future Plans

Here are some exciting features of the new store that you will love:

Artistic wood crafter, Simeon DeMaster, is creating beautiful wood slab counters for eating and workspace use.

A children’s farm market play area will entertain and occupy kids while moms are shopping or visiting with friends

Vince Vercillo, will elevate our bakery with his masterful ability to use traditional methods to create delectable, nutritious, European style pastries and breads.

Future ideas we'd love to implement are stocking homesteading supplies, beer and wine making supplies and biker gear.

One Chance to Make It Happen

Willow Haven Farm General Store will only be realized if it is desired and supported by our community.

That is why we are asking for your support.

For friends of the farm who wish to donate to the WHF General Store Project, we are offering some incentives that you will love.

You already trust Willow Haven Farm as a trusted source for products that are truly organic.

Now you are a part of this “organic” process.

You can partner with Farmer Reuben to build a more resilient local food economy.









Supportive Community "investors" Receive Priviledges & Perks

As a token of our gratitude, we're offering exclusive perks for our local supporters as our way of saying thank you for believing in us!

Local supporters making an investment of 2000 dollars will receive:

* $25 weekly credit toward your CSA Market Box subscription Now through Dec 2025

* 25% off all of your in store purchases at either location through Dec 2025

* Three free workshops or Brick-Oven Experiences at the farm, For 2 People

* Invitations to all special farm member events.

* Value to you of over $3500

Local supporters making an investment of 1000 dollars will receive:

* $20 weekly credit toward your CSA Market Box subscription Now through Dec 2025

* 20% off your in store purchases at either location through Dec 2025

* Two free workshops or Brick-Oven Pizza Experiences at the farm, For 2 People

* Invitations to all special farm member events.

* Value to you of over $2000

Local supporters making an investment of 500 dollars will receive:

* $10 weekly credit toward your CSA Market Box subscription Now through Dec 2025

* 15% off your in store purchases at either location through Dec 2025

* One free workshop or Brick-Oven Experience at the farm For 2 People

* Invitations to all special farm member events.

* Value to you of over $1000

Interested in becoming a benefactor?

Reach out to us to learn more about investment opportunities.

Every Donation is A Step Forward

No matter the size of your donation, every contribution is deeply appreciated.

As a thank you, all supporters will be invited to our VIP launch party when Willow Haven Farm General Store is preparing to open (date to be determined). We will keep you updated here!

Now is your chance to make a difference and become more connected to your local farmers in a substantial way.

Invest in good clean, wholesome organic food choices grown in your local region.

Together, we can strengthen and ensure the resilience of our local food economy.

We'll keep farming for you!

Reuben and Tessa DeMaster Family