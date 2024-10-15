Bring WHF General Store to Life for Your Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $10,945
Campaign funds will be received by Reuben DeMaster
Is food shopping stressing you out? Do the stores and products feel fake to you?
Are you tired of reading labels and feeling like you are being cheated somehow?
Providing nutritious, healthy meals for your family shouldn’t be that stressful, right?
I’ve been there too. In fact, every time I go into a grocery store I feel like I’m compromising my values and my nutrition goals for my family.
Let us relieve you of that stress and worry by inviting you to a unique new farm store coming to your part of town.
where every purchase supports local organic farmers, ensures clean and nutrient-dense foods for your family, and fosters a sense of community.
What if you could meet a friend for fresh brewed organic coffee with real cream and a mouth watering blueberry scone made with farm butter and organic flour?
Fill your basket with vegetables picked from our farm, a grass fed steak for the grill, and a loaf of our fresh sourdough brick oven baked bread.
You feel inspired by your visit after picking up a recipe card for a new homemade salad dressing and a flyer for the health & wellness class offered next month.
You look forward to time in your kitchen, confident that food you purchased is clean, nutrient dense and good for your family because you know your farmers.
At Willow Haven Farm General Store, we prioritize direct connections with local organic farmers, guaranteeing that every product on our shelves is not only clean and nutrient-dense but also supports sustainable agriculture practices. Beyond just a place to shop, our store serves as a hub for community engagement, where neighbors gather to share stories, learn from one another, and strengthen bonds over shared values.
By shopping at Willow Haven Farm General Store, you are directly supporting local organic farmers in our community. Our commitment to sourcing directly from farmers ensures transparency, freshness, and sustainability."
We meticulously vet every product that graces our shelves, guaranteeing that you receive only the highest quality, clean, and nutrient-dense foods for your family. Say goodbye to label reading and hello to peace of mind.
More than just a place to shop, Willow Haven Farm General Store is a gathering place for like-minded individuals who share a passion for healthy living and sustainable agriculture. Join us for community events, workshops, and conversations that enrich the whole self.
Join us in building a more resilient local food economy by supporting Willow Haven Farm General Store.
Together, we can ensure access to clean, nutrient-dense foods while fostering a strong sense of community. Your contribution matters—let's make a difference together.
We need you to help us take the excitement and anticipation of this amazing idea and transform it into fuel for funding the opening Willow Haven General Store.
Cost: 16,000
Timeline: by May 15
Cost: 12,000
Timeline: by May 15
Purchase refrigerators, freezers and displays for outfitting your ideal shopping experience
Cost: 30,000
Timeline: May 30
Add beauty & function with artisan made tables, counters, chairs.
Cost:10,000
Timeline: May 30
Furnish children’s play area with mini farm stand and farm themed items
Cost: 5,000
Timeline: June 15
Fill the store with nutrient dense farm food
Cost: 50,000
Timeline: June 30
Hire and train barista and store staff
Cost: 10,000
Timeline: June 30
Here are some exciting features of the new store that you will love:
That is why we are asking for your support.
For friends of the farm who wish to donate to the WHF General Store Project, we are offering some incentives that you will love.
You already trust Willow Haven Farm as a trusted source for products that are truly organic.
Now you are a part of this “organic” process.
You can partner with Farmer Reuben to build a more resilient local food economy.
As a token of our gratitude, we're offering exclusive perks for our local supporters as our way of saying thank you for believing in us!
Local supporters making an investment of 2000 dollars will receive:
* $25 weekly credit toward your CSA Market Box subscription Now through Dec 2025
* 25% off all of your in store purchases at either location through Dec 2025
* Three free workshops or Brick-Oven Experiences at the farm, For 2 People
* Invitations to all special farm member events.
* Value to you of over $3500
Local supporters making an investment of 1000 dollars will receive:
* $20 weekly credit toward your CSA Market Box subscription Now through Dec 2025
* 20% off your in store purchases at either location through Dec 2025
* Two free workshops or Brick-Oven Pizza Experiences at the farm, For 2 People
* Invitations to all special farm member events.
* Value to you of over $2000
Local supporters making an investment of 500 dollars will receive:
* $10 weekly credit toward your CSA Market Box subscription Now through Dec 2025
* 15% off your in store purchases at either location through Dec 2025
* One free workshop or Brick-Oven Experience at the farm For 2 People
* Invitations to all special farm member events.
* Value to you of over $1000
Interested in becoming a benefactor?
Reach out to us to learn more about investment opportunities.
No matter the size of your donation, every contribution is deeply appreciated.
As a thank you, all supporters will be invited to our VIP launch party when Willow Haven Farm General Store is preparing to open (date to be determined). We will keep you updated here!
Now is your chance to make a difference and become more connected to your local farmers in a substantial way.
Invest in good clean, wholesome organic food choices grown in your local region.
Together, we can strengthen and ensure the resilience of our local food economy.
We'll keep farming for you!
Reuben and Tessa DeMaster Family
10 person garden party from auction
Thank you for all you do
May God keep blessing your business, friends, and family.
Get there!
Can't wait until the opening. God Bless all your endeavors.
Thank you for letting us help you as you help us and so many others! Blessings on this project!
I shop local businesses where I live, and Wood Haven is one of the food producers I routinely visit. Rueben has detailed a true account of large chain grocery stores. I rarely go into them and when I did, I wondered how people can feed their families these days - way too much junk, very few choices in wholesome food. Wishing the family much success!
Friends if Dave and Lo from Faith Church
October 15th, 2024
We've completed construction on the General Store so now we are working on cleaning, organizing, display set up and decorating.
When will we open?
We can't set a date until we have our "papers" from the bureaucrats.
In the meantime we are learning our new inventory and cash register system and getting furniture delivered.
Thanks for hanging in there with us.
Reuben, Tessa and Wray
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.