Mission’s Trip to Africa

Dear family and friends,

I hope this letter finds you well. I'm writing to share some exciting news with you and to ask for your support in a meaningful endeavor. This coming November, I have the incredible opportunity to join a mission team traveling to Lusaka, Zambia. Our team will be spending one week working alongside local organizations to provide food security, assist with building a local clinic, conduct educational workshops, and clothing drive. Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, faces numerous challenges including poverty, limited access to education, and healthcare issues. To make this mission trip possible, I am reaching out to my community for support. The total cost of the trip is $3,800, which covers travel expenses, accommodations, meals, and project supplies. I am personally contributing $1,000 towards this goal, and I'm hoping to raise the remaining $2,800 through the support of friends and family like you.Your support can make a real difference. Here are ways you can help:

1. Financial Support: Any amount you can contribute would be deeply appreciated. Donations can be made to the Village of Faith with my name in the memo.

2. Prayer Support: If you're unable to contribute financially, your prayers for our team's safety, effectiveness, and impact would mean the world to us.

3. Supplies: We are also collecting jackets to take with us. If you'd like to donate any of these items, please let me know.

I would be more than happy to meet with you to discuss this mission trip in more detail. After returning, I look forward to sharing stories and photos of our experiences with you. Thank you for considering supporting this mission. Your generosity can help change lives and bring hope to those in need in Lusaka.

With gratitude,

Willie Barley