Will White Memorial Bench

As an opportunity to honor the memory of beloved son and brother, William W. White III, we are working with the rangers of Seneca Creek State Park to fund a bench in the Disc Golf course that Will loved so much. The donations will cover the cost of installing the bench (approx $1000) and and remainder will go directly to the park to continue their valuable natural resources and programming. Unfortunately, Maryland State Parks have a policy that donated items must remain anonymized, so the bench itself will not have a traditional placard fixed to it, however there will be a small unveiling ceremony which can be attended- details TBD. As the 501c3 associated with the park- Friends of Seneca creek state park, is a small team and does not have the ability to handle an earmarked tribute from multiple donors, so in order to contribute directly to the bench, only one family member will donate all of the funds raised for this memorial. If you would still like to give, but would like the tax deduction benefit, you can direct a personal donation to the FOSCSP Link Here to their Facebook Page

Please contact Will's Sister Shanna at shannaeg95@yahoo.com if you have any questions.



