Relief for Helene Survivors





My heart is heavy for all those who've lost so much! There's no way we can take away their pain and grief at the loss but we can lift their hands, and ask God to speak peace .





Would you like to help us support those who may have lost everything familiar?

My cousin Joe is headed up to the hills of NC to help with cleanup and emergency care so we are able to send items with him to put them right in the hands of the people who need them.





With the help of all of you, LGS is in a unique position to be able to help those survived during disasters. 🏥 Our safe shampoos, balms,and soaps are definite essentials!





I'll be using whatever your gift of support is, to purchase hygiene products that help survivors feel a bit more loved, when they have no idea where to start. Finding basic necessities, and having Joe deliver them to the needy ones as they rebuild will help them know we are behind them supporting them, even though far away!





Please continue to pray with us,

Felix, Rhoda, and family



















We've all seen the absolute destruction from hurricane Helene!! It absolutely Breaks my heart to hear of so many losing their homes so quickly!