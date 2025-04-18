Fundraising for Larger Wildlife Facility

Help Us Build a Bigger, Better Wildlife Rescue Facility for Eastern Kentucky





I’m Tonya Poindexter, founder of the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity and one of only two licensed wildlife rehabilitation centers serving all of Eastern Kentucky. Since becoming licensed in 2018, I’ve dedicated my life—and much of my own savings—to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing the wild animals that call our beautiful state home. From mammals to reptiles to amphibians, I care for them all, while also educating the public about the vital role wildlife plays in our ecosystem.





But the reality is: I’ve outgrown my current facility.





Every day, I receive more calls for help than my center can physically handle. Injured, orphaned, and displaced wildlife are flooding in faster than I can build enclosures, expand space, or hire help. And yet, I can’t turn them away—because in most cases, there’s no one else to take them.





With your support, I’m raising funds to build a larger, fully equipped wildlife rehabilitation facility that can meet the overwhelming demand for care. This expansion would allow me to help more animals, respond to more rescue calls, and continue offering hands-on education throughout Kentucky.





Here’s what makes this center—and this mission—special:





Licensed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the USDA, and permitted through the International Wildlife Resources Council (IWRC)

Recipient of the Kentucky Colonel distinction—the highest honor awarded by the Governor of Kentucky

Named Fox News 2025 Remarkable Woman of the Year for my work in wildlife rehabilitation

88,000+ followers across social media platforms and growing

100% nonprofit. Every dollar goes toward the animals and public education

All donations are tax-deductible









This new facility isn’t a luxury—it’s a lifeline for the countless animals and families who rely on us when wildlife is in distress. Together, we can make sure no call goes unanswered and no animal is left without care.





Please consider supporting this campaign. Whether it’s through donations, spreading the word, or volunteering, you can be part of saving Kentucky’s native wildlife.





Tonya Poindexter

Founder, Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center

Website: www.wildernesstrailwildlifecenter.org

Phone: 606-231-7171

Address: 1505 Court Rd, London, KY 40744

Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X

Username: Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center





Thank you for helping us make a lasting difference in the lives of Kentucky’s wild animals.



