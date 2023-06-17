Campaign Image

Supporting Julie DeVuono

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $23,302

Campaign created by Julie DeVuono

Campaign funds will be received by Julie DeVuono

Supporting Julie DeVuono

Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare is an integrative pediatric primary care practice that has been an ardent defender of parents rights and medical freedom for over ten years. This activism has made Julie DeVuono, the primary care provider of the practice, and her staff targets of legal prosecution by the weaponized judicial system of New York. Medical providers are being targeted if they stand for medical freedom and parents’ rights. There are so few allies in the medical field as it is. Please support one of the few good ones left so they can continue fighting for YOUR rights.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers and love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Always praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Walz Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers and love 💕

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers and funds xo

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending prayers
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you every day

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

May God Bless you and protect you from all who wish to dim your light.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you Julie

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

In the end everything will be okay, if it’s not okay it’s not the end! You’ll be past this one day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending you all my love & prayers, Julie.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Kim Barker
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending you all the love and strength.

The Sottile Family
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

We are sending you love and prayers. xo

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo