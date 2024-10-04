Campaign Image

Supporting the Wilcoxson Family

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $5,500

Campaign created by Liberty Christian Academy

Campaign funds will be received by Anna Wilcoxson

We are kicking off a fundraising campaign to bless new LCA kindergarten teacher Mrs. Anna Wilcoxson and her family, and we need your help!

The Wilcoxson family has been faced with some overwhelming medical needs for their daughter Ginger. Would you help us raise $5,500 for a life changing treatment?


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 2410.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Carlisle
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for healing and freedom in Jesus name!

Butch-Barb Clark
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dobsch Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Mueller
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family that you have no worries financially and that Ginger is healed.

Andrea Boenker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping your family in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that you might overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jesse Goodfellow
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

