Supporting the Wilcoxson Family

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $5,500
Campaign funds will be received by Anna Wilcoxson
We are kicking off a fundraising campaign to bless new LCA kindergarten teacher Mrs. Anna Wilcoxson and her family, and we need your help!
The Wilcoxson family has been faced with some overwhelming medical needs for their daughter Ginger. Would you help us raise $5,500 for a life changing treatment?
praying for your family
Praying for your family!
Praying for your family.
Praying for healing and freedom in Jesus name!
Praying for your family that you have no worries financially and that Ginger is healed.
Keeping your family in our prayers.
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that you might overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit!
