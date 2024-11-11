Campaign Image

Let’s Help This Young Widow & Her Children

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $6,010

Campaign created by Kimberly Bishop

Campaign funds will be received by Esther Tucker

Let’s Help This Young Widow & Her Children

Hello friends and family and whoever God brings this post in front of. 

One of our good friends and sister in Christ, Esther, experienced a heart wrenching tragedy last month. Her husband, and the father of her 4 young children, took his own life at their home in New Mexico 😞 

This shock has undoubtedly shaken their entire world. We would love to try to help them as they grieve and try to process their new reality. 

Esther has been a stay-at-home wife and mother. Her children are 6, 3, 1, and a brand-new 2 month old. 

Would you please join me in prayer for this sweet family? Pray for God's Spirit and comfort to surround them and for His supernatural strength to uphold them. 

Also, would you please pray and consider helping them with your finances? Esther is now having to look for work and childcare in addition to a new place for her family to live, as it's unthinkable for them to return to the space where this tragedy took place.

James 1:27 - Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.

We’re thankful to God for the family of Christ and for moving people's hearts to share in this family's burden. And thank you in advance for any help that you can provide. 

To avoid fees taken, Esther does have CashApp and her cash tag is $SassCaptain

Checks can also be made out to/sent directly (to avoid any fees taken) to Esther Tucker P.O. Box 55 Tijeras, NM 87059

Galatians 6:2 - Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.

1 Timothy 6:18-19 - "Give happily to those in need, and always be ready to share whatever God has given you. By doing this, you will be storing up real treasure for yourselves in heaven".

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

God has blessed me, may this little bit help you and your little ones

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your sweet babies! The LORD has you wrapped in his hands.

Swenson Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We will keep you in our prayers...

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending so much love and continued prayers to you and your family as you navigate this difficult journey of loss. God bless, always.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Esther and your sweet family.

Daniela Pazienzs
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May Gof bless you and give you strength during this difficult time.

Lynette Shier
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

I too just became Widowed in September, in New Mexico, and although I too have a campaign here, I'm a Christian and I feel we must help each other, especially those with children. I'm praying for this family. May God do great things in their lives to help them move on and forward.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God has blessed me, may this little bit help you and your little ones

Kelly G
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Randy Deb
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Meredith Steinfeldt
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Brittany Sena
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Melanie Halford
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Brendan Casper
$ 310.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong sister. Jesus is with you! Focus on the Lord and he will guide through this valley of darkness.

