Campaign Image

WhyKnot Gaming Playstation Upgrade

Goal:

 USD $550

Raised:

 USD $460

Campaign created by BDD Gaming

WhyKnot Gaming Playstation Upgrade

WhyKnot Gaming is a content creator on YouTube who specializes in Farming Simulator content. He has touched the lives of hundreds of people and here recently, mine was one of them. Everyone who has interacted with WhyKnot has always spoken extremely highly of him. From his good natured attitude, guiding influences, and funny disposition he has carried himself through some tough times with grace and humility. It is with all this in mind that several creators wanted to band together to help WhyKnot continue his creating career. Farming Simulator 25 has recently released but it is only available on current generation consoles and unfortunately WhyKnot is not in a position to be able to get the latest console. We in the community want to help him with this. We hope you can find if in your heart to donate to someone who has never asked for this. He is happy to keep going with what he has. We want to see him continue to grow with the community and be able continue to overcome all he has and is going through. 

Recent Donations
Show:
The Tennessee Farmer
$ 10.00 USD
27 minutes ago

For you Whynot.

Miss HillBilly
$ 200.00 USD
35 minutes ago

GamingJoy Josh
$ 100.00 USD
41 minutes ago

love you whyknot!

Dustbunney54
$ 100.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Jan. 21, 2025 You're an absolutely amazing man and you deserve this. Love ya Mr. Whyknot.

Tony S - Joystick Gaming
$ 50.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo