WhyKnot Gaming Playstation Upgrade

WhyKnot Gaming is a content creator on YouTube who specializes in Farming Simulator content. He has touched the lives of hundreds of people and here recently, mine was one of them. Everyone who has interacted with WhyKnot has always spoken extremely highly of him. From his good natured attitude, guiding influences, and funny disposition he has carried himself through some tough times with grace and humility. It is with all this in mind that several creators wanted to band together to help WhyKnot continue his creating career. Farming Simulator 25 has recently released but it is only available on current generation consoles and unfortunately WhyKnot is not in a position to be able to get the latest console. We in the community want to help him with this. We hope you can find if in your heart to donate to someone who has never asked for this. He is happy to keep going with what he has. We want to see him continue to grow with the community and be able continue to overcome all he has and is going through.