White Australia Supporters

We are raising money for White Australia.

We need regular monthly support from all those who wish to assist us in our efforts to create a home for White people in Australia. The tyrannical Australian government does everything in its power to silence and threaten the activists, community members and families of those who advocate for our folk.



This will be an ongoing campaign, although it may need to be re-made from time to time as the Anti-White government has requested in the past that GiveSendGo stop helping White people raise money for White people.



A portion of the money will go to each State and Branch to improve their respective operations.

A portion of the money will go towards the most pressing legal matters, as the corrupt State police forces are trying to unconstitutionally stop us from publicly demonstrating on the grounds that we are against our replacement.

A portion of the money will go towards basic living expenses allowing myself the leader to transition into a fulltime role.

The majority remainder of the money will be saved towards our Community Land project which the government has previously tried to shut down.



Thomas Sewell.