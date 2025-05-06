Creating Hope

Hi, My name is LaMonica.

I’m a woman of faith, a foster mom, a nonprofit founder, and an MBA graduate. I’ve spent years helping others—mentoring women, supporting foster youth, employing individuals needing a second chance and creating employment pathways for formerly incarcerated men and women.

Now, I’m the one in need.

✨Where I Am Now

After COVID, I lost my transportation business. I fostered a baby from three days old until she was adopted out. I’ve applied for over a thousand jobs—and recently secured employment with the federal government—only to quickly be laid off and now left without income. I’ve sold everything to stay afloat. Now I’m behind on rent, without transportation, and at risk of losing my home and office and business materials in storage.

✨What I’m Building

I’m have expanded my foster care work into a non profit named: “Every Second Counts”, a program that will provide a loving, stable home for up to 10 aged-out foster youth who are still awarded to the county between the ages of 17-21 year's old. The temporary housing is critical because —these young adults often have nowhere to turn at 18, and we want to offer them what they need to strive: structure, support, a safe place to grow and love.

I’m also launching “In His Hands”, a home décor line inspired by my late mother, to help bring peace into homes—and create jobs to the very youth we will serve.

✨Why I Need Help

To move forward, I need working capital. The county requires us to show we can float rent, payroll, and expenses. Without this, we can’t open our doors.

✨Your support will help me:

• Secure working capital for Every Second Counts

• Purchase a reliable van for daily operations

• Finalize nonprofit filings

• Begin production for In His Hands

• Stay housed while I get back on my feet





Now More Than Ever - Every Second Counts! If you believe in second chances or the power of community, please stand with me. Whether you can give, share, or pray—thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I still believe in miracles. And maybe this one will come through you.

With love,

LaMonica ♥️



