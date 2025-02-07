You never knew?

PLEASE watch all 27 mins of this no-holds-barred, naming-names statement by Tammy Rief, mother of Jonah Rief whom was kidnapped and sold into black market adoption. THEN, PLEASE HELP MIGHTILY with your resources, and SHARE, and AMPLIFY the question, "Where is Jonah Rief?" This is an incredibly courageous woman who refuses to give up on finding Jonah and freeing the captive children, nor back down from the pedophile serpents overseeing government-sponsored kidnapping and child sex trafficking. She has answers which requires massive support to bringing justice forth.

No budget. Just a camcorder. It became evident this was a God-ordained sunset at The Cross in Groom, TX.

The video begins with Tammy explaining an amazing encounter and extraordinary behavior of Jonah when he was about 20 months old at this exact location. Out of the mouth of babes!

Then at the three minute mark, Tammy begins her epic statement of the truth.

It starts with this... "My name is Tammy Rief. Today the tables are turning. In fact, the table is on fire. Please spread the fire of this testimony and may it be a flame upon your heart and unto your feet. My son, Jonah Rief, was kidnapped for a 3rd and final time on Nov 5th 2012 in North Carolina and trafficked to California under the direction of former California Attorney General, Kamala Harris, and the Obama Administration who oversaw a ring of officials in San Diego, Charlotte, North Carolina and Fort Payne, Alabama, and two continents. Our judicial government system traffics children via underworld law enforcement, HHSA, grey and black market adoptions, CPS, foster care, CIA, DARPA, NCMEC, and rehoming via embassies around the world. This unimaginable web is the apparatus and methodology used to federally ‘legal kidnap’ and traffic my son. That was the last time I saw Jonah; six weeks before his 5th birthday."

The entire transcript of Tammy's statement is at https://peter70x7.substack.com/p/where-is-jonah-rief

Please POUR OUT YOUR TREASURE into Isaiah 61 Ministries

61 The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound;

2 To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn;

3 To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that he might be glorified.

4 And they shall build the old wastes, they shall raise up the former desolations, and they shall repair the waste cities, the desolations of many generations.

5 And strangers shall stand and feed your flocks, and the sons of the alien shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers.

6 But ye shall be named the Priests of the Lord: men shall call you the Ministers of our God: ye shall eat the riches of the Gentiles, and in their glory shall ye boast yourselves.

7 For your shame ye shall have double; and for confusion they shall rejoice in their portion: therefore in their land they shall possess the double: everlasting joy shall be unto them.

8 For I the Lord love judgment, I hate robbery for burnt offering; and I will direct their work in truth, and I will make an everlasting covenant with them.

9 And their seed shall be known among the Gentiles, and their offspring among the people: all that see them shall acknowledge them, that they are the seed which the Lord hath blessed.

10 I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels.

11 For as the earth bringeth forth her bud, and as the garden causeth the things that are sown in it to spring forth; so the Lord God will cause righteousness and praise to spring forth before all the nations.